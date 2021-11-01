Jefferson Post Office employee reports terroristic threats and acts recently.
A female employee of the United States Postal Service who works at the Jefferson Post Office advised Jefferson Police Department officers another female employee pulled into the parking lot in the mornings at a high rate of speed and she felt this was a danger.
She said she reported this to her supervisor and after the supervisor spoke to the female about this she came up to the complainant, got in her face and yelled that she would knock her teeth down her throat and “run her over next time.”
The complainant said the supervisor heard all of this and did nothing. The complainant advised she told the postmaster about the incident, but she wanted this documented with the police department in case something else happened in the future.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•leaving the scene of an accident: hit and run on Athens St., Jefferson, where an unoccupied vehicle that struck a utility pole was located in a ditch.
•wanted person located at a Railroad St., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic violence casll was reported.
•simple assault, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – refusal and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer on Coopers Hawk Ln., Jefferson, after a domestic dispute involving the occupants in two vehicles traveling on Washington St. was reported.
•miscellaneous on Spinner Dr., Jefferson, where a domestic dispute between a man and his fiancé was reported.
•found property on Andrew Jackson Ct., Jefferson, where a man reported finding a handgun on Roy Garrett Rd.
•death investigation on Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson, where a 51-year-old female was found unresponsive on the floor.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at Lavaquita Flea Market, Hwy. 129 North, Pendergrass, where a customer reported her cell phone missing.
•accidental damage to a Jefferson Police Department patrol vehicle when the officer reported backing into a tree at his residence on Salem Rd., Royston.
•fraud – financial identity on Creekside Ct., Jefferson, where a woman reported receiving a collections letter for a Verizon account that she has never had.
•accidental damage at AT&T, Lee St., Jefferson, where a woman reported her vehicle had been damaged when another driver struck it with her door.
•information report on Monte Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported he suspects he is being scammed by a female claiming to live in Los Angeles.
•information report at the Jackson County Board of Education office, Jefferson, where a woman reported her vehicle had been damaged.
•no insurance at a traffic stop in Jefferson.
•theft by taking at Home Goods, Logistic Center Pkwy., Jefferson, where a man reported the theft of a container and chassis.
•information report on Cypress Dr., Jefferson, where a custody dispute was reported.
•leash law violation on Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, where two dogs were reportedly running loose in the neighborhood.
•runaway/missing person at a Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his 11-year-old daughter missing. He said a witness reported seeing the juvenile female being picked up by a female in an SUV. The father later reported his ex-wife advised him their daughter was with her cousin traveling back to Guatemala where the ex-wife lives.
