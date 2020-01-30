The interior of a residence on McCreery Rd. was set on fire while the homeowner was incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail.
The man recently got out of jail and arrived at the residence with his sister to find the fire damage. The damage was contained to the kitchen and the residence still had electricity. According to deputies, the stove was left on and several items were placed on top of the stove to start the fire.
The man believes his ex-fiance started the fire. Both of them were arrested on the same day, but she was released from jail in December.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Brockton Rd. The occupants said they were waiting on another vehicle to follow back to a residence and had text messages to confirm.
•a barrel fell out of a vehicle on Brockton Rd. and struck another vehicle.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident on I-85. One man was checked on by EMS because of back pain.
•welfare check on Hunter Rd. on a woman who wasn’t answering her sister’s phone calls. The woman was asleep and didn’t realize her phone was dead.
•complaints of thefts from a property on Athens Hwy. A job site box valued at $60, a roofing nail gun valued at $150, and nail gun valued at $99 were stolen.
•a woman on Bedford Falls Ct. complained about her neighbor catching her cat in a cage and not giving the cat back.
•assisted the GSP with a vehicle accident involving a concrete truck on Brockton Rd.
•assisted the GSP with a vehicle accident with injuries on Hwy. 11.
•multiple complaints of trash dumped on Donahoo Rd.
•a woman on Hwy. 124 wanted a man who lived on her property to leave.
•a drive shaft busted out of a vehicle on I-85 and a trailing vehicle ran over it.
•a man on Buckthorn Dr. said someone requested his bank send them a new debit card on his account.
•a fraudulent check was reported by a Jackson EMC accounting clerk.
•a man on Shady Creek Ct. said he received four credit cards with his account number, but the cards had different names on them.
•complaints of a suspicious vehicle parked at Southside Church on Hwy. 129. The driver was asleep and claimed she had just gotten off work.
•dispute between a mother and her juvenile son on Hardeman Way over the mother confiscating his headphones.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Harold Phillips Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.