On Sunday, February 28, a Jefferson teen told Jefferson Police Department officers someone damaged his vehicle on Peachtree Rd.
He advised the tires on the driver’s side of his vehicle had been slashed. The complainant’s mother advised she had security footage of the offenders that damaged her son’s vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•theft by taking on Davis St., Jefferson, where a man reported a large bell missing from his rental property.
•juvenile complaint on Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, where a juvenile was hearing voices and having homicidal thoughts.
•possession of marijuana on McDonald’s access road, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a temporary tag was taken off a vehicle.
•simple battery – Domestic Violence Act (DVA) on Old Swimming Pool Rd., Jefferson, where a domestic dispute was reported between a 17-year-old and her mother and father.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at Fuel Market, Athens St., Jefferson, where a man reported his cell phone missing.
•suicide attempt on Rosewood Cir., Jefferson.
•information report on Heritage Ave., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported.
•entering an automobile at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a man reported someone smashed out the passenger door window on his vehicle and the window had pry marks on it.
•miscellaneous report, Jefferson, where a woman reported someone keyed her car.
•wanted person located on Hwy. 129 South at Holder Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
