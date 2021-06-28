A Jefferson woman faces drug charges following a traffic stop on Peach Hill Cir.
Brittany Lea Wilkinson, 39, 915 Lynn Ave., Jefferson, faces charges of alteration of license plates, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Lamotrigine) and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Naproxen).
On Wednesday, June 23, a Jefferson Police Department officer observed Wilkinson’s vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Sycamore St. The officer initiated a traffic stop and Wilkinson turned onto Peach Hill Cir. and stopped in a driveway.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•wanted person located at Circle K, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a car had been parked in the parking lot for at least four hours.
•information report on Thornhill Cir., Jefferson, where a woman reported a dispute with her ex-husband who stole the family dog before leaving the residence.
•accidental damage at The Carriage House, Athens St., Jefferson, where a woman reported damage to her vehicle after a tree limb fell on the hood and windshield.
•information report at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man reported the theft of his vehicle, but the vehicle was later found to have been moved and the man stated a box of shirts and a tire air compressor had been stolen.
•medical call at a Spinner Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•miscellaneous report at HomeGoods, Logistics Center Pkwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported damage to her vehicle while parked at this location.
•simple battery at Quality Inn, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a dispute between two guests was reported.
•information report on Jefferson Terrace, Jefferson, where a woman reported a man had been sleeping on her porch and she wanted him to leave.
•miscellaneous report on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported her husband, whom she is separated from, had followed her to her parent’s house.
•missing person from an Oak St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she had not heard from her 65-year-old mother in four days.
•possession of marijuana on Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson, where a man was backed into a dirt pull-off in his vehicle.
•forgery at Northeast Georgia Bank, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a Hull man reported being contacted by his bank in reference to a person passing one of his business checks for $1,386.94.
•strongarm – aggravated assault – Domestic Violence Act (DVA), battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and cruelty to children on Marion Dr., Jefferson, where a physical domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•property damage at Woodbine Cemetery, Athens St., Jefferson, where a Jefferson Police Department officer shot an aggressive dog.
•information report at the city lake, Hwy. 82 Spur, Jefferson, where a vehicle was stuck in the mud.
•wanted person location on Hwy. 129 South at Academy Church Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•wanted person located at Curry Creek Shell, Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a woman reported a tire hit the front of her vehicle causing disabling damage. It was determined a truck lost both driver’s side rear tires and wheels, one of which struck the complainant’s vehicle.
•information report on Ruddy Duck, Jefferson, where a woman reported her credit card had been stolen.
•wanted person located at Burger King, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a man had reportedly tried to cut himself with a knife.
•possession of cocaine and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – combination of A1-A3 on Pine St. at Gordon St., Jefferson, where a vehicle was in the ditch.
•unauthorized use of a vehicle on Washington St., Jefferson, where a 17-year-old female with an expired driver’s license had taken her parent’s vehicle without permission.
•information report on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be with the Social Security office stating blood had been located in a vehicle somewhere in Atlanta containing her DNA and a warrant had been issued for the complainant’s arrest.
•failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•lost/mislaid property on Helene Way, Jefferson, where a woman reported a lost gun carry permit.
•wanted person located at Advance Auto Parts, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking on Holder Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her laptop missing.
•information report on Pine St., Jefferson, where a woman reported being scammed out of $500 that she sent through cash app.
•possession of marijuana and speeding in excess of maximum limits at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended on Athens Hwy. at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.