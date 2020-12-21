A Jefferson woman has plead guilty to the theft of gift cards from mail in over a five-year period.
Market McAllister, 30, a former USPS employee, plead to the charges following an investigation by the USPS. She was employed as a processing clerk at a Duluth facility in Gwinnett County.
The thefts happened between 2014 and 1019.
Among the thefts was a gift card she used at the Kroger store in Jefferson.
“While most U.S. Postal Service employees serve Americans with integrity and honesty – McAllister did not,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “By opening peoples’ mail to steal money and gift cards, McAllister betrayed both the citizens she supposedly served and the reputation of her fellow employees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.