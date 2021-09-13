Jefferson woman reports aggravated assault incident on July 28.
On Wednesday, September 1, a 62-year-old Peachtree Rd. woman came into the Jefferson Police Department and told officers an unknown person entered her home on July 28 and beat her up.
She said she was taken to the hospital and was in a coma for about two weeks.
When the CAD sheet and medical call sheet from Jackson County Dispatch was received it stated the medical unit responded to a 62-year-old female with liver issues who was conscious, alert, breathing, talking and needed a patient evaluation. The woman was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens or treatment.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•theft by taking at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a vendor reported the theft of a backpack.
•speeding, driving while unlicensed and failure to dim lights on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while unlicensed on Athens St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•wanted person located on Pine St., Jefferson, where a suspicious person was reported.
•theft by taking a motor vehicle on Lantern Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported his 1996 Honda Accord had been stolen from his residence while the was out of town.
•no insurance on Lee St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Lynn Ave., Jefferson, where a man reported his vehicle being damaged by a windshield installer.
•theft by taking on Burnt Oak Ct., Jefferson, where a man reported the catalytic converter on his 2009 Toyota Prius had been stolen.
•suspicious person at Jackson County Baptist Church, Memorial Dr., Jefferson, where a man observed sitting in the back by himself was worrying churchgoers. The man carried an oversized backpack, possessed a rifle and machete and had the “In God We Trust” crossed out on his car tag.
•driving while unlicensed on Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•striking an unattended vehicle at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where an employee reported her vehicle was damaged while she was at work.
•criminal damage to property at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a vendor reported damage to a marble countertop at his booth.
•financial identity fraud at Gringos Mexican Grill, Washington St., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had opened two credit cards using his personal information without his permission.
•possession of marijuana on MLK Jr. Dr. at MLK Jr. Ave., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•unauthorized use of financial transaction card on Heritage Ave., Jefferson, where a woman reported a fraudulent $225 charge on her bank account.
•recovery of stolen property at ABC Pawn, Borders St., Jefferson, where a firearm reported stolen out of Walton County was located.
•information report at Jefferson High School, Washington St., Jefferson, where a student possibly had a vape pen in his possession.
