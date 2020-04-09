A Jefferson woman reported that her ex-boyfriend wouldn’t stop contacting her and that the tires of her friend’s vehicle were flattened during an incident at Gordon St. apartments last week.
Law enforcement officers were called to the address three times on April 1 in relation to the woman’s harassment complaints against her ex-boyfriend.
The woman, who said the man continues to contact her despite being told to stop, called Jefferson authorities the first time about the man and the Jackson County Sheriff’s office the second time.
In her third call to authorities, she said all the tires on her friend’s vehicle had been punctured. Jefferson police responded, and the woman’s friend said that he suspected the woman’s ex-boyfriend caused the damage but did not have evidence to prove it. The woman said there was a witness to the crime, but officers could not locate that witness.
The ex-boyfriend was later found walking down the street. When questioned about puncturing the tires, the man denied doing so. He was then given a ride to the Clarke County line, as requested, to meet his mother.
The woman again spoke to a JCSO deputy, unsatisfied that the man was not arrested. According to the incident report, officers explained to her a lack of evidence needed to make an arrest.
The report also noted she noted that she slammed the door in the face of every deputy or officer who spoke with her.
Other incidents recently reported to the Jefferson Police Department were:
•dispute on Grand Oak where a woman said she has been having issues with her ex-husband. She said he tried to enter a locked room where she told their two children to go and had to attempt to block him from entering the room.
•information on Peach Hill Dr. where officers responded to a fight. One of the men involved in the fight refused medical attention and said he did not need police assistance. The other man fled the scene before officers arrived.
•damage to property on South Shores Dr. where a man said he accidentally struck a mailbox with his vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.