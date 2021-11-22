Jefferson woman reports stalking incident.
On Wednesday, November 10, a Jefferson woman called the Jefferson Police Department and reported a man pulled up next to her at the Exxon on Winder Hwy. and said something and she drove off.
She said the vehicle followed her to the Dollar General on Hwy. 124 and the male inside the vehicle followed her inside the store, approached her and asked her about a degreaser he had in his hand, and then exited the store.
The female complaint said the man waited in his vehicle and she felt uneasy and asked employees to escort her to her vehicle. She said while being escorted to her car the male went back into the store and she saw him quickly going back out to his car as she was leaving the Dollar General.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•miscellaneous reports on Lee St. at Cobb St. and Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 11, Jefferson where paint had been spilled on the roadways.
•information report on Elrod Ave., Jefferson, where a possible domestic dispute was reported.
•miscellaneous on Georgia Belle Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her father’s caregiver had reportedly stolen items from her father’s residence.
•entering an automobile on Georgia Belle Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported several items missing from inside his vehicle. He valued the missing items at $484.
•identity theft reported by a Jefferson man, where someone had opened a DirectTV account in his name in South Carolina and he stated he had never lived in South Carolina.
•information report on Memorial Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported a dispute with her boyfriend.
•fraud – financial identity at a Vantage Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported money missing from his bank account.
•information report on Cypress Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her ex-husband made a bad comment to her son.
•fraud – financial identity on Athens St., Jefferson, where a woman reported a fraudulent $139 charge on her credit card and a $99 fraudulent charge on her Paypal account.
•failure to maintain lane and failure to report striking a fixed object on Lantern Dr., Jefferson, where someone ran over a sign, drove onto the sidewalk and ran over some trash cans.
•miscellaneous on Cooley Ave., Jefferson, where a woman reported her wallet missing.
•miscellaneous on Lantern Dr., Jefferson.
•criminal damage to property at Memorial Stadium, Memorial Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported his vehicle had been damaged on the right side while parked at this location.
•financial identity fraud on Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported fraudulent activity on his bank debit card account.
•simple battery – Domestic Violence Act (DVA) at a Hampton Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a juvenile female reported her step-father hit her.
•simple battery at Kubota, Orange Ct., Jefferson, where two truck drivers were reportedly involved in a fight and one was armed with a machete.
•information report on Jefferson Walk Cir. at Birchmore Trl., Jefferson, where a man reported striking a storm drain in attempt to avoid a collision with another driver who was in his lane of travel.
•theft by shoplifting at Auto Zone, Washington St., Jefferson, where the complainant reported she suspected a regular employee had been stealing small items from the store over the past few weeks.
•information report on River Mist Cir., Jefferson, where a woman reported her vehicle tag missing.
•information report on Lynn Ave., Jefferson, where a woman reported her daughter had been injured in a fall at daycare.
•fraud – financial identity on Plantation Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported $700 had been fraudulently taken from her bank savings account.
•parking within 10 feet or blocking a driveway at Aldi, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where illegally parked trucks were impeding the flow of traffic.
