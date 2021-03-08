On Tuesday, March 2, a Jefferson woman reported receiving a suspicious phone call.
The complainant on Rolling Acres Ct. told a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy the call was from an automated system claiming to be from Amazon confirming a delivery of $799 in merchandise,
The complainant said she felt like this was a scam since she didn’t have a computer or cell phone so she couldn’t order anything from Amazon.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•damage to property on Hwy. 330, Commerce, where a guard entry and exit gate to the entrance of a warehouse was damage by a landscaping truck attempting to turn around.
•information on Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce, where a juvenile reported learning about a threat made by another juvenile at Banks County High School stating he “thought it would be funny to see that house shot up,” meaning the house at this location.
•warrant service on James Maxwell Rd., Commerce, where a woman had accidentally called 911.
•assist Commerce Police Department personnel with a traffic stop on W.E. King Rd. at Veterans Memorial Pkwy., Commerce.
•welfare check at a Harris Lord Cemetery Rd., Commerce, residence.
•civil matter involving property retrieval on Devonshire Dr., Commerce.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Ila Rd., Commerce.
•dispute between a woman and her ex-husband on B. Wilson Rd., Commerce.
•theft by shoplifting at a Tanger Outlets store, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where three females had reportedly taken items without paying.
•dispute between a woman and man over a wallet on Waterworks Rd., Commerce.
•criminal damage to property on B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported she found her vehicle with a shattered front driver’s side window, a shattered windshield, a scratch mark running the length of the door and a muddy shoe print on the driver’s side rear window.
•suspicious activity at Adidas, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where the manager reported a suspicious man in the store and following him around outside the store taking pictures while the manager was on break.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•damage to a vehicle at Tanger Outlets, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a South Carolina man reported finding a “fist sized” dent on the driver’s side door near the front fender of his vehicle.
•information on Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where a one-vehicle accident was reported.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where an HP Chromebook that was issued to a student had been lost or stolen.
•information on Glen Fuller Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported a Ford Explorer with a police siren, but no blue lights, followed her son to her residence after her son passed the Explorer in a passing zone.
•assist motorist on Ila Rd., Commerce.
•juvenile issue on White Hill School Rd., Commerce, where a runaway juvenile was reported.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where an inappropriate video had been shared between students on social media.
•improper stopping on the roadway on Millstone Dr., Commerce, where a tractor-trailer was parked in the roadway.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at American Eagle, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where the manager reported a company-owned Apple iPod missing from the store.
•information and damage to property on Hwy. 334 at Joe Bolton Rd., Commerce, where a tractor-trailer struck the railroad crossing arm.
•dispute on Waterworks Rd., Commerce, between a woman and her husband.
•criminal damage to property on King Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported her vehicle had been shot by a BB gun.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•information report on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where two men had shown up to look at 135 acres of land that was for sale, but the property owner stated there wasn’t any land for sale at this location.
•assist Banks County Sheriff’s Office in locating a male at a Brockton Loop, Jefferson, residence.
•animal complaint on W.O. Smith Rd., Jefferson, where a delivery driver for Dominos in Jefferson had been bitten by a dog.
•assist tow truck driver with traffic on Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was being removed from the ditch.
•civil matter at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man was seeking information about his two juvenile children reporting to their school that their mother and step-father had been fighting.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a tractor-trailer ran off the roadway and flipped.
•theft by taking on Harold Phillips Rd., Jefferson, where a dirt bike was stolen.
•information and death investigation (non-murder) on Hunters Run, Jefferson, where a man was found unresponsive.
•assist motorist whose car was broke down on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•civil matter involving a custody dispute at the Arcade Police Department, Jefferson.
•information on Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported people were trespassing on his property.
•information on Ivey St., Jefferson, where a juvenile had reportedly gotten mad and called 911.
•welfare check on Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson.
•assist a tractor-trailer driver whose truck was leaning on a guardrail on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•damage to property on Benton Rd. at Holder Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was damage due to hitting a deer.
•juvenile issue on B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, where a 12-year-old juvenile was walking on the side of the road crying.
•suspicious activity on J.T. Elrod Rd., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was reported riding up and down the roadway.
•juvenile issue on Jackson Way, Jefferson, where a 12-year-old female juvenile ran away from home. The juvenile was later located about four miles from home walking on the side of the road and was returned home.
•theft by conversion on Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a man she let borrow her computer would not return it.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 85, Jefferson.
•information at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a student was refusing to leave a classroom.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at a Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•agency assist on Lee St. at Railroad St., Jefferson, where a book bag was found in the road.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was out of the pasture.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 North at New Salem Church Rd., Jefferson, where a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle was struck in the rear by another vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Wellford Ave., Jefferson, where a vehicle was reportedly speeding through the neighborhood.
•suspicious activity on Cypress Pl., Jefferson, where a suspicious person walked through the yard.
•damage to property on Hogans Mill Rd., Jefferson, where a mailbox was damaged.
•welfare check on Rock Forge Ct., Jefferson, where a man had reportedly threatened to hang himself.
•information on Benton Rd. at Holder Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a deer had been struck by a vehicle.
•juvenile issue on Standridge Rd., Jefferson, where a 14-year-old female was refusing to go to school.
•animal complaint on W.H. Hayes Rd. at Geiger Rd., Jefferson, where cows were in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a possibly drunk person was walking along the roadway.
•animal complaint on W.H. Hayes Rd., Jefferson, where cows were out of a pasture.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic stop on Hwy. 129 at Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson.
•warrant service on B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson.
•animal complaint on McCreery Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her dog had been stabbed.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. at Trotters Ridge, Jefferson, where someone was standing on the roadway.
•information on Windy Hill Ct., Jefferson, where a man reported dogs barking.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 129 at Business 129, Jefferson, where a two-vehicle accident was reported.
•Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) referral at a Storey Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•assist the Jackson County DFCS on Pine St., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a pizza delivery person reported when he met a man to deliver a pizza the man started going through his vehicle.
•animal complaint on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where four horses were running loose.
•information on Trotters Ridge, Jefferson.
•identity fraud on Jason Pond Way, Jefferson, where a woman reported fraud on her existing credit cards and new credits opened using her personal identification.
•information at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a vehicle was reportedly speeding through the student parking lot.
•damage to property at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy. Jefferson, where a vehicle collision in the school parking lot was reported.
•civil matter on Indian River Dr., Jefferson.
•dispute on Interstate 85, Jefferson, between a female and her boyfriend.
•information on DeLaPrerriere Loop, Jefferson, where a woman reported s dispute with her son-in-law.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a woman reported striking a metal object with her vehicle.
•information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported the tag on her trailer missing.
•simple battery at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a fight between two inmates were reported.
•mental person on Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson.
•abandoned vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•animal complaint on Buffington Dr., Gillsville, where a racoon was found in a ditch unresponsive.
•civil matter on Fountain Dr., Gillsville.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•damage to property on HDR Dr., Maysville, where a man reported tire tracks in his front lawn that he suspects have been made by the driver of a Amazon Prime delivery truck using his property to turn around.
•dispute on Sagefield Cir., Maysville, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•assist Brookhaven Police Department on Marlow Cir., Maysville, where a stolen vehicle was found.
•suspicious activity on Marlow Cir., Maysville, where a possible stolen vehicle was reported.
•suspicious activity on Unity Church Rd., Maysville, where a suspicious person was seen walking near the complainant’s chicken houses.
•civil matter on Sagefield Cir., Maysville.
•abandoned vehicle on Wheeler Cemetery Rd., Maysville.
•custody dispute on Upland Dr., Maysville.
•assist medical unit on College Ave., Maysville.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•information report on Seagraves Mill Rd., Nicholson, where the driver of a truck had accidentally driven off the edge of the road into a ditch.
•theft by taking on Barnett Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported three guns, two weed eaters and a drill bit set missing from his residence.
•information on Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported receiving a Facebook message from someone saying they had compromising pictures of him and were going to send them to everyone in his contact list unless he gives them $3,000.
•civil matter on Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported his wife had taken his vehicle, some of his clothes, and at least $1,000 from his bank account while he was sleeping.
•information on Cabin Creek Dr at Staghorn Trl., Nicholson, where construction vehicles were reportedly blocking the roadway.
•TPO service at a Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•information report at Dollar General, Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a man was looking for a female that had been kicked out of her residence.
•civil matter on Pace Dr., Nicholson.
•dispute on Pace Dr., Nicholson, between a landlord and a person who had been criminally trespassed from the property.
•possession of methamphetamine and warrant service on Jarrett Rd., Nicholson.
•assist motorist on Brockton Rd. at Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a vehicle was stuck in a ditch.
•civil matter on Pace Dr., Nicholson.
•civil matter on Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
•reckless conduct on Hwy. 441 at Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•missing person on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•suspicious activity on Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, where a man was playing music “very loudly” on a speaker on his front porch.
•dispute between a man and his live-in girlfriend on Brothers Rd., Pendergrass.
•welfare check on a female on Emily Forest Way, Pendergrass.
•information on New Cut Rd at Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, where a motorist had a flat tire.
•warrant service on Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 North at the Hall County line, Talmo, where a man was walking on the roadway.
•terroristic threats and acts on Acorn Ave., Talmo, where someone was reported yelling in the cul-de-sac.
•information on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a female reported the driver of a pickup truck tailgated and passed her using the turning lane near Home Goods Distribution Center.
•animal complaint on Pond Fork Church Rd. at Old State Rd., Talmo, where cows were in the roadway.
•dispute on Forrest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, between a man and his father.
•information on Church St., Pendergrass, where a woman was seeking resources for her son’s behavior.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 129 North at Pond Fork Church Rd., Talmo, where a man reported batteries had been stolen out of some heavy-duty equipment.
•theft of lost or mislaid property on Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, where a cell phone was missing.
•assist motorist on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a tractor-trailer was stuck in the mud.
•information on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a deer had been hit by a vehicle.
•battery/simple battery – FVA and criminal trespass on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her son.
•custody dispute on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•information report on St. Mark Pl., Bogart, where an additional form was needing to be filled out for the Jackson County Tag Office.
•theft by taking on Roquemore Rd., Athens, where a man reported the license plate on his truck had been stolen and a different license plate, that had been stolen from Barrow County, had been put on the truck.
•information report on Bear Paw Ct., Bogart, where a juvenile reported a suspicious vehicle pulled in her driveway and a female came to the door.
•information on J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens, where a female said she was hearing voices and wanted to bang her head against the wall.
•abandoned vehicle in the roadway on Commerce Rd., Athens.
•information at South Jackson Elementary School, New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where the parent of a student reported an assault that happened at school.
•information report at South Jackson Elementary School, New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, involving three children playing rough on the playground area.
•TPO service at an Anniston Dr., Athens, residence.
•dispute at Fast Phil’s on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 330, Athens, where a woman reported a case of road rage.
•harassing communications on Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, where a woman reported the father of her children was sending her sexually explicit and degrading messages after being asked multiple times to stop.
•suspicious activity on Tallassee Rd., Athens, where a woman reported hearing sirens and gun shots.
•expired registration and insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 330, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a suspicious customer was reported.
•burglary and theft by taking on Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man reported someone entered his residence and the freezer, stove, microwave and cabinets were all left open. He said he found his pistol on the bedroom floor and four boxes of ammunition were missing. Several items were missing off the front and back porches.
•suspicious activity on Tallassee Rd., Athens, where a suspicious person was reported.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper at a motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 330 at Riverbend Subdivision, Bogart.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 330, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Jackson Trail where a woman said someone constructing her neighbor's fence jumped over on her property.
•civil matter on Cedar Rock Rd. where a woman said her mother was selling property that she lived on without going through the proper eviction process.
•harassing communications on Quail Run where a woman reported harassment from a family member.
•welfare check on Hwy. 53 where officers checked on a juvenile, who had a stomach ache.
•information on Kerby Cir. where a woman lost a firearm.
•dispute on Skelton Rd. where a woman reported she and her boyfriend had an argument.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted with a wreck involving injuries.
•custody dispute on Hwy. 53 where officers stood by during a custody exchange.
•suspicious activity on McNeal Rd. where a vehicle was parked with its doors opened. The vehicle had overheated.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man reported a neighbor's music was too loud.
•harassing communications on Brighton Park Cir. where a woman received messages from an unknown number, threatening to send photos showing an alleged affair.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Cabin Dr. where a man was taken to the hospital after he didn't respond to someone while sitting at a park. When EMS listed him up, officers saw a baggie of marijuana.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone was shooting a firearm.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where people parked and walked around Sells Mill Park after hours.
•criminal damage to property on West Jefferson St. where someone broke a window on a door and damaged two vehicles.
•welfare check on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a woman was sleeping in a vehicle with an infant. The woman's husband was on the scene when officers arrived and said everything was fine and that his pregnant wife was tired and that he'd gone into a store to get her a drink.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers attempted to locate a possible drunk driver, but were unsuccessful.
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a parent of a student had a civil issue with the child's school.
•information on Wilbur Dr. where a woman wanted information on abuse.
•civil matter on Downing St. where someone reported people were at a neighborhood pond and they didn't know if they were residents of the community. The people had permission to be there.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a vehicle was parked in the road and the driver asked for gas money.
•damage to property on Hwy. 60 where a mailbox was damaged.
•suspicious activity on Venture Ct. where someone reported hearing knocking on their window. The complainant also said it appeared someone was trying to enter through the door using a card.
•suspicious activity on Arbor Trace where a truck was parked off the roadway.
•theft by taking on Pearl Industrial Ave. where someone reported a stolen tailgate.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported her "free speech" signs were torn in half.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a woman struck a vehicle and left the scene.
•civil matter on Hwy. 124 where people argued during a check exchange.
•identity fraud on Stone View Dr. where a woman said someone used her identity to obtain unemployment benefits.
•information on Hwy. 124 where chickens were in the roadway after possibly falling off a chicken truck.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported a smashed gallon of motor oil was in the roadway.
•damage to property on Sinclair Cir. where a box containing cables was on fire.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where neighbors argued.
•burglary-second degree, criminal damage to property in the second degree and theft by taking on Pearl Industrial Ave. where someone entered the main building of a car wash and took money from the coin machines.
•suspicious activity on Lagree Duck Rd. where someone reported juveniles were walking on the road.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported two suspicious vehicles in a parking lot. The occupants were talking.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a store owner saw three people trying to break into his store on surveillance video. They ultimately ran off and officers later stopped a suspicious vehicle, but determined the occupants didn't match the suspects.
