A Jefferson woman reported the theft of her catalytic converter off her vehicle.
On Thursday, May 27, a Jefferson woman stated she parked her Toyota in the parking lot next to the building at the Jefferson Recreation Department around 7 a.m. when she came to work and when she went to leave work around 6 p.m. her car sounded very loud.
She said her father came to the scene and determined someone had cut the catalytic converter off the Toyota.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•criminal damage to property on Boy Scout Trl., Jefferson, where someone had spray painted on trailers and the building. A trailer at Jefferson Tractor Trailer had also been tagged.
•driving while unlicensed at CVS Pharmacy, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•lost property at Home Goods, Logistics Center Pkwy., Jefferson, where a tag was reported taken off a trailer.
•information report at a Birchmore Trl., Jefferson, residence, in reference to a custody issue.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and driving while driver’s license is suspended at Circle K, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where an intoxicated person had fallen out of a vehicle.
•information report on Jefferson Ter., Jefferson, in reference to a 16-year-old juvenile reporting his mother was living in a nasty duplex covered in dog and cat feces and urine.
•wanted person located at the Jefferson Post Office, Lee St., Jefferson.
•domestic dispute at an Oak Ln., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•possession of marijuana, possession of an alcoholic beverage by a person under 21 years of age and speeding on the Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Jimmy Reynolds Dr., Jefferson, in reference to information regarding a reported missing person out of Madison County.
•damage to property on Jefferson Walk Cir., Jefferson, where a man reported hearing glass breaking outside his residence and he came outside a noticed the front windshield broken, passenger door window broken, passenger door handle broken and a dent in his passenger side front fender and hood on his Dodge truck.
•speeding and driving while driver’s license is suspended on the Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•deceased person at a Mayberry Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•wanted person located on Washington St., Jefferson, where a dispute between two brothers was reported.
•reckless driving, driving while driver’s license is suspended and giving a false name and date of birth to a law enforcement officer on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at Amazon, Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported over the last few months someone had been doing weird things to his vehicle while it was parked at this location.
•disorderly conduct at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a possible fight in the parking lot was reported that involved a male and a group of females.
•information report on Marion Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her lawn mower that had been secured in her storage shed in the back yard had been stolen.
•identity theft on Crestview Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had used his Social Security number and a previous address to secure a Verizon account.
•lost property on Washington St., Jefferson, where a Jefferson Police Department officer reported losing his PD gate opener.
