A Jefferson woman reported theft by deception recently.
The woman who lives on Washington Pkwy., Jefferson, reported to the Jefferson Police Department on Monday, June 29, she had been being scammed by a woman wanting to purchase four college textbooks she had for sale.
The complainant stated a woman sent her $220 - $120 for the textbooks and $100 for shipping, but the complainant said she never received the money. She said when she contacted the buyer she was going to send another $450, but the complainant said she never received that money.
The complainant said she sent the books and then received a message from paypal requesting that she send the buyer $900 in apple cards since the buyer’s paypal account was charged twice. The complainant said she purchased $900 in apple cards, but the buyer kept requesting she send her money.
The complainant said she lost $900 in apple cards plus $120 worth of books.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•information report on Jefferson Terrace, Jefferson, in regards to an ongoing issue with yard and apartment clean-up.
•abandoned vehicle on Interstate 85 North exit ramp, Jefferson, where a vehicle was broken down on the side of the roadway.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol on Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of cocaine on Hwy. 129 North at Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at Curry Crossing Apartments, Jefferson, in reference to a medical call.
•wanted person location at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass.
•abandoned vehicle on Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•information report on Georgia Bell Dr., Jefferson, where the complainant reported a man took his vehicle without permission and when he returned the vehicle he cut the battery cables.
•possession of marijuana at Arcade Shell, Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•wanted person located at Curry Creek Shell, Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Borders St., Jefferson, where a man reported suspicious activity in his apartment.
•accidental damage to a vehicle parked at Curry Creek Shell, Sycamore St., Jefferson.
•miscellaneous at Quality Inn, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a welfare check was requested on a man who had been removed from a room due to his credit card being declined.
•wanted person located on Elrod Ave. at Elberta Dr., Jefferson.
•information report at Trinity Tire and Auto Inc., Washington St., Jefferson, where a man reported he had made over $15,351 in repairs to a man’s, who is now deceased, car and he has been unsuccessful in getting payment from the woman who advised she had been given the car by the car owner before his death.
•recovery of stolen property on Pine St., Jefferson, where a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe reported stolen out of Athens-Clarke County was located.
•verbal dispute between a man and his wife at a Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information report on the Damon Gause Bypass at Old Swimming Pool Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported receiving notice of having failed to show up to traffic court regarding a speeding ticket that she was not stopped for.
•civil matter at Burger King, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a dispute over a vehicle was reported between a woman and her ex-boyfriend.
