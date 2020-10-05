A Magnolia Ave., Jefferson, woman told Jefferson Police Department officers her son and his cousins were in a physical fight, but the two worked out their differences and were no good.
She reported several conversations “stirring stuff” up were going around on Facebook after the altercation and she had been advised that the cousin had stated he was “gonna get him,” meaning her son. She said she had also been advised that the cousin carries a firearm and she had seen his vehicle pass by her residence multiple times.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•theft by taking at a Logistics Center Pkwy., Jefferson, business, where an empty trailer was reported missing.
•information report at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where the complainant reported his windshield wipers had been taken off his vehicle.
•financial transaction card fraud at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where a woman reported a fraudulent charge of over $238 made on her bank account at a Hoschton grocery store.
•domestic dispute at a Jefferson Terrace, Jefferson, residence, between a 16-year-old and his mother.
•criminal trespass at a Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone had broken the glass on the rear hatch door of her vehicle.
•theft by taking at Friends, Sycamore St., Jefferson, where an employee reported her Apple Air Pods had been stolen.
•identity theft at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where a woman reported she received a letter saying she had missed Jefferson Municipal Court, but she was not the person that had received the citation.
•information report at Advantage Behavioral Health, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a cell phone was reported missing.
•lost wallet at a Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his wallet missing.
•possession of a firearm by a convicted felon at ABC Pawn, Borders St., Jefferson, where a convicted felon had reportedly pawned a handgun.
•information report at a Laurel Oaks Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported tax fraud involving a company in Norcross that she had previously worked for.
•information report at Circle K, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a male was reportedly slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle.
•information report at a Helene Way, Jefferson, residence, where a woman wanted an escort to get some of her belongings.
•theft by receiving stolen property at a Siding Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a suspicious vehicle was reported behind an abandoned house.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle at Shenandoah Growers, Washington St., Jefferson, where an employee reported someone had broken into her car while she was at work.
