A Jefferson woman reported her vehicle stolen from the parking lot at Ingles in Commerce.
On Sunday, March 14, the complainant reported to the Commerce Police Department an unlocked 1996 Chevrolet K1500 pickup truck had been stolen from the parking lot of the store on Hwy. 334 while she was inside at work.
Video surveillance from the store shows what appears to be a male wearing all black around the vehicle and then entering the vehicle before leaving in the truck.
The woman following day the female complainant reported someone called her to say they found her wallet, which was inside the stolen truck, in the road on Blacks Creek Church Rd.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•information report on North Broad St., Commerce, where a woman reported disorderly behavior by her neighbor.
•disabled vehicle towed on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•lost/mislaid property at Grey Hill Cemetery, Commerce, where a man reported finding a Georgia driver’s license while he was walking in the area.
•information report at Dairy Queen, South Elm St., Commerce, where a male employee reported he had been threatened by his female manager.
•domestic dispute on Shankle Rd., Commerce, between a woman and her husband.
•criminal trespass on Creekdale Dr., Commerce, involving a woman, her husband and her daughter who had kicked a hole in the drywall in her bedroom.
•burglary at a Brandy Dr., Commerce, residence, where a man doing renovations on the home reported the theft of tools left in the bedroom of the residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.