Several people complained about an incident at a football game on December 11 at Jefferson Memorial Stadium, Memorial Dr., Jefferson.
A man said he was worried about his son’s safety and others because of an incident that occurred at the stadium during a football game. A second man and his son advised they witnessed the same incident.
One of the complainants’ son said he and another boy confronted a Jefferson High School sophomore they witnessed bullying smaller children, at the game, by pushing them around and down on the ground.
The complainant’s son said the JHS sophomore threatened to get a gun from his car and a short time later was seen walking around with a bulge under his shirt like he was wearing a gun in his waistband.
The boys were advised to contact police if they had any more problems with the sophomore.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•criminal trespass at a Cheatham Bluff, Jefferson, residence, where a couple were in a dispute and the male shattered the female’s phone and broke out a vehicle window.
•wanted person located and criminal trespass on Peach Hill Dr., Jefferson.
•forgery at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where an employee had received a counterfeit $50 bill from a customer.
•miscellaneous at a Georgia Bell Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a 38-year-old male had possibly overdosed.
•dog running at large and leash law violation on Soaring Ln., Jefferson, where a woman reported a dog in the neighborhood got into her chicken cage and killed one of her chickens.
•theft by taking at a Bryce Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported the theft of three gift cards from an already opened package delivered to his residence.
•driving while unlicensed on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a motor vehicle accident was reported.
•fraudulent telephone solicitation at a Spratlin Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she had received a telephone call at her place of work from a man identifying himself as a police officer telling her that she had a warrant for her arrest for drug trafficking out of Texas.
•information report at a Sterling Lake Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he had entered a contract with a pool company for a pool to be done within two months and it was siz months in at this point and the pool was still not done.
•hit and run; failure to stop and render aid at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man reported as he was leaving the parking lot the driver of another vehicle sideswiped his vehicle.
•hit and run; failure to stop and render aid at Family Dollar, Washington St., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone struck her vehicle while it was parked at this location
•civil matter at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a dispute was reported involving two tractor-trailer drivers and the employee of a company that had “booted” the two tractor-trailers.
•entering an automobile at a Faith Dr., Jefferson, location where a man reported his company trailer had been broken into while parked at this location.
•information report at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where a man reported he lost his keys to his apartment and he had to leave the door unlocked and when he and his girlfriend returned home she noticed $140 missing her purse that was left on the counter.
•information report at a Soque Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported the biological father of her six-year-old daughter texted her, cursing at her and stated “if she didn’t let him see the daughter then he would show up on her doorstep” after she voiced her concern with him having a rifle near the daughter.
•wanted person located on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a vendor reported a man drove off without paying for work that was done to his vehicle.
