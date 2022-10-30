Several Jefferson Police Department units recently assisted the Banks County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol with a pursuit.
On Oct. 21 around 7:44 p.m., units attempted to catch up to the suspect vehicle on I-85 S, but the vehicle ran off the roadway and into a ditch.
Units later assisted the agencies with taking two suspects into custody.
An ambulance and wrecker were also called to the scene.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- accident on Hwy. 129 where two vehicles collided. One driver was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional.
- accident on Hwy. 129 N where a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, causing that vehicle to rear-end the vehicle in front. One driver was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional for neck and back pain.
- accident on Hwy. 129 N where two vehicles collided. One driver reported injuries.
- accident on Hwy. 11 where two vehicles collided and a driver was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional.
- accident on Hwy. 129 N where two vehicles collided. An infant was checked and released on scene.
- mental patient on Peachtree St. where a man requested a mental evaluation after an alcohol relapse and dispute.
- domestic dispute on Red Tail Rd. where two men got into a verbal argument.
- damage to property on Sycamore St. where a “super load” truck struck and broke a curb.
- information on Gordon St. where a man reported a forged check.
- damage to property on Hog Mountain Rd. where a man reported that his vehicle was side-swiped.
- information on Mimosa Way where a woman and her ex-husband had a verbal dispute.
- information on I-85 N where a man rented a vehicle that had stolen license plates.
- information on Mahaffey St. where two people had a verbal dispute.
- theft of lost/mislaid property on Logistics Center Pkwy. where a truck driver reported that his trailer was gone.
- driving under the influence of 0.8 grams or more; driving while license suspended; defective tires; littering from a motor vehicle; possession of open alcohol container; failure to maintain lane; and operating motor vehicle without registration or a valid license plate on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited and charged at a traffic stop.
- possession of marijuana on Hwy. 129 N and I-85 S where a man was cited at a traffic stop.
- no insurance on Brockton Rd. where a woman had an expired tag at a traffic stop.
- wanted person location on Academy Church Rd. where a man with an outstanding warrant was arrested.
- theft by taking from building on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a man reported that 20 tires were stolen from two storage containers.
- wanted person located on Damon Gause Bypass and Hwy. 11 where a woman with a warrant out of Clarke County was arrested.
- criminal trespass on Concord Rd. where a man was arrested after an argument with his wife.
- obstructing or hindering persons making emergency call and simple battery-domestic violence act on I-85 N where a man grabbed a woman’s arms and her phone during an argument in their vehicle and would not let her call 911.
- damage to property on Old Pendergrass Rd. where someone keyed a vehicle.
- possession of marijuana on Speedway Dr. where a woman was cited at a traffic stop.
- operating vehicle with suspended/canceled/revoked registration and wanted person located on Damon Gause Bypass and Faith Dr. where a man with a warrant out of the Statham Police Department was arrested.
- domestic dispute on Dixie Red. Ave. where a woman said her boyfriend had hit her.
