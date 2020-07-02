A Texas man who led Jackson County deputies on a multi-vehicle, off-road chase was arrested after the pursuit ended when his car became stuck in a creek bed.
Alberto Fuentes IV, 32, 805 Duncan St., Corpus Christi, Tex., was booked June 22 on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving under the influence, four counts of criminal trespass and driving without a license.
The chase reportedly included Fuentes driving through multiple pasture fences.
The pursuit began when deputies responded to a report of a small passenger car driving through a pasture off Jackson Trail Rd. Deputies located Fuentes in his vehicle on Jackson Trail Rd., where he reportedly drove into a ditch to avoid law enforcement and then continued on the roadway.
He then took a right onto Hope Haven Rd. and then a left down an approximate quarter-mile driveway, where he drove between trees in on the property and then drove through a barbed-wire pasture fence and into an open pasture toward Whitney Rd.
Deputies reported that Fuentes drove through two more fences on the property until he reached a residence on Whitney Rd., where he drove through the backyard. He then traveled up the residence driveway and took a right onto Whitney Rd. toward Jackson Trail Rd.
Fuentes then passed over Jackson Trail Rd. and entered Cabots Creek subdivision where he reached a cul-de-sac and he went back off-road, driving through a backyard and then toward a powerline at the backside of the subdivision. There, the chase ended when Fuentes’ vehicle became trapped in a creek bed.
After deputies removed Fuentes from the vehicle and handcuffed him, he reportedly made comments about cutting someone’s grass and looking for a lawnmower. He also made a comment “about being in the jungle,” according to the incident report.
Due to the suspicion that Fuentes was under the influence of a substance, but not detecting a strong odor of alcohol or marijuana, a deputy requested a blood sample from Fuentes. Fuentes refused. He offered to take a breathalyzer test but was not administered one the deputy did not smell alcohol.
Others recently arrested in the county were:
JCSO
•Roderick Daquan English, 23, 5008 Southgate Dr., Gainesville — driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on divided highways, obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Rikki Reshode Gardner, 29, 812 Glendale Rd., Adele — identity theft fraud, held for another agency.
•Miguel Antonio Guzman, 25, 273 Trout Ln., Commerce — driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving with a suspended license.
•Cindy Michele Jordan, 50, 178 Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson — failure to appear.
•Michael Otis Maddox Sr., 57, 5085 Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce — battery and cruelty to children.
•William John LaDue, 55, 244 Washington Pkwy., Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Sarah Jeanine Singh, 21, 1502 Knight Chase Dr., Stockbridge — held for another agency.
•Adarien Bernard Wright, 34, 546 Thurmond Cir., Statham — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding.
•Michael Wayne Edwards, 45, 6713 Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson — probation violation, held for another agency.
•Marty Blake Cain, 38, 4922 Vireo Dr., Flowery Branch — violation of family violence order.
•Jerry Dan Grissom, 44, 178 Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson — failure to appear.
•Makesia Keyatta Craig, 40, 6593 Silk Tree Pointe, Braselton — criminal trespass, simple battery.
•Virgil Neal Griffin, 34, 65 Hillside Way, Maysville — violation of family violence order.
•Tony Thomas Hill, 43, 711 Fort Lamar Rd., Commerce — two counts of probation violation.
•Dontez Laron Orr, 32, 50 Oceanliner Trail, Winder — held for another agency.
•Marisa Lynn Roberts, 36, 1535 Post Whitehill Rd., Murrayville — probation violation.
•Jamison Chadwick Williams, 42, 641 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson — held for transport.
•William Franklin Brown Jr., 36, 1975 New Cut Rd., Braselton — battery, cruelty to children, false imprisonment, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call, terroristic threats and acts.
•Sandra Ann Cain, 55, 538 Honey Suckle Ct., Jefferson — probation violation.
•Theodore Ervin Neal II, 43, 1375 College Station Rd., Athens — probation violation.
•Waylon James Bohannon, 34, 314 Banyon Creek, Talmo — criminal trespass, simple assault.
•Shana Alexis Marie Farist, 26, 636 James Maxwell Rd., Commerce —loitering or prowling, public drunkenness.
•Vedris Blake Kennedy, 23, no address, driving with a suspended license, brake violation.
BRASELTON PD
•Cenica Chantry Adams, 41, 1749 Landon Ln., Braselton — two counts of cruelty to children, simple battery.
•Terry Troy Cronic, 58, 2786 Webster Lake, Cleveland — possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession and use of drug-related objects, incarceration order, probation violation, held for two other agencies.
COMMERCE PD
•Christine Elizabeth Illescas, 33, 125 Lewis Crump Rd., Carensville — held for another agency.
•Steven Lamar Strickland, 35, 4 Stewart Cir., Arnoldsville — criminal trespass.
•Lauen Elizabeth Redfearn, 34, 34 Wellington Dr., Arden, N.C. — driving with a suspended license.
GSP
•Ajou Deng Ajou, 23, 3301 Valley Brook Place, Decatur — purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug-related objects; driving on roadways laned for traffic; tire violation; safety belt violation; driving with a suspended license; duty upon striking fixture; hit-and-run; no proof of insurance.
•Matthew Adam Reese, 34, 1835 Racquet Club Dr., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended license, notice of change of address or name violation, safety belt violation.
•Wade Canada Jr., 58, 138 Oregon Way, Dandridge, Tenn. — driving under the influence of multiple substances, driving on roadways laned for traffic.
•J.B. James Jones, 31, 1312 North Davison St., Charlotte, N.C. — driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, tire violation.
•Elsa Chontal, 33, 311 Hickory Way, Maysville — driving without a license, failure to maintain lane.
•John Alik, 41, 1052 Blind Brook Cir., Hoschton — driving without a license, failure to stop for a stop sign.
JEFFERSON PD
•Ammetra Ann Chandler, 42, 476 MLK Dr., Jefferson — financial transaction card fraud.
•Britt Tyler Nickerson, 23, 7163 Hwy. 441, Nicholson — driving under the influence of alcohol, endangering a child under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding.
PENDERGRASS PD
•Mark Anthony Bramlett, 39, 297 Rouse Rd., Hoschton — driving under the influence.
•Tamika Lashun Dukes, 24, 1750 Martin Dr., Gainesville — driving with a revoked license, speeding.
