A fight between a mother and her juvenile daughter drew Arcade police to a Hickory Trail residence last week.
According to the incident report, police investigated an incident of cruelty to children and battery after the altercation left the juvenile with a visible injury to the left side of her face. Both females accused the other of initiating the physical violence.
The juvenile was allowed to leave the residence with her father until the incident could be further investigated.
Other incidents investigated by the Arcade Police Department were:
•agency assist on Jefferson River Rd. during a residential fire.
•suspicious incident on Hightower Trail where a man said someone backed their vehicle down driveway on his property and spun their tires as they left.
•agency assist on Hickory Trail to search for a runaway juvenile female, who was later located in an outbuilding with a 15-year-old male.
