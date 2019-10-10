A woman on Psalms Dr. recently complained about her son overpowering her. The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice advised the deputy on the scene to charge the child with simple battery.
The mother said the child spends all day playing video games and when she told him it was time to turn the game off, he stopped communicating with her. She admitted to trying to physically remove him from the game, but he grabbed and squeezed her wrists.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•two checks from Jackson EMC were forged and cashed or deposited. The total of the two checks was around $10,000.
•an elderly woman on Harmony Grove Ln. found fraudulent activity on her credit accounts after an OfficeMax employee helped her scan tax documents in the store.
•guns and tools found stolen from a residence on Red Bird Dr.
•a woman visited the JCSO to report a mentally handicapped man pushing his elderly grandmother to the ground.
•an employee at Interstate Truck and Equipment Sales on Bill Wright Rd. reported to the JCSO that a tractor trailer the company purchased and recently sold was reported stolen.
•a woman on April Ln. said a man who took over payments on her vehicle has recently stopped making payments.
•a couple got into an argument on Storey Porter Rd.
•vehicle accident on Brush Arbor Ct.
•a woman on Brush Arbor Ct. complained about a woman sending her voice mails about jewelry the woman apparently left in her vehicle. A deputy searched the vehicle and didn’t find any jewelry.
•a woman on River Rock Cir. complained about her boyfriend being at her residence.
•a woman said a friend wanted to leave a residence on Windy Hill Rd. but her roommates wouldn’t let her leave.
•a man complained about neighbor’s shooting guns on Rolling Ridge Ct.
•a woman from White County believes her daughter is missing somewhere in Jackson County.
•deputies went to Red Bird Rd. investigating a suicide threat reported by the Dish Network call center. They claimed a caller was upset and made threats to harm herself. The caller denied making threats.
•complaints of gunshots near Jackson Trail Rd.
•a mentally handicapped woman reported thefts of clothing on Commerce Rd.
•a man on Carruth Rd. reported medications stolen from his mailbox.
•a window of an under-construction residence on Clover Ridge was found broken.
•a trailer side-swiped a vehicle on Gum Springs Church Rd. and the driver failed to stop.
•a woman met a deputy at the Jackson County Jail to retract a statement she made on an earlier date about her husband not assaulting her. During the meeting, the woman fell face first onto concrete. EMS transported the woman to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•a man complained about his estranged wife violating a temporary protection order by being at his Honeysuckle Ct. residence.
•a woman said a vehicle backed into her vehicle on Hwy. 82.
•a toddler was run over by a golf cart on Swann Rd. The child was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and its injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.
•a Jackson County Comprehensive High School student told a counselor that another student had synthetic marijuana.
•a woman found her vehicle severely damaged on John B. Brooks Rd.
•a man complained about his son-in-law accusing him of “getting too friendly” when he gave the son’s child a hug before bed.
•a man exited his vehicle on Hwy. 129 and was found out-of-breath at a gas station on Athens St. The man had left a hospital in Athens and was trying to get to Gainesville.
•a woman on Story Meadows Dr. complained about someone leaving animal feces on her front porch.
•a man on Buroak Dr. complained about his ex-girlfriend driving by another ex-girlfriend's residence while he’s there.
•a man on Hunter Rd. complained about suspicious people at a neighboring under-construction residence.
