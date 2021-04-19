Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a report of kidnapping, false imprisonment, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and terroristic threats and acts on Beacon Dr., Maysville.
On Sunday, April 11, around 2 p.m. officers responded to the report of a female being held against her will by her boyfriend.
The female, who had visible injuries, said her boyfriend beat her and kept her from leaving. She advised he told her he was going to slit her throat. She said he went into the garage and she ran to the residence next door.
The complainant said her boyfriend was barricaded inside the garage with multiple guns and knives.
After a short standoff with officers the boyfriend came down from the upstairs of the residence and was taken into custody.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•assist motorist who appeared to be in distress on Steve Reynolds Blvd. at Ridgeway Church Rd., Commerce.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, with a locked vehicle with a male passed out inside.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•assist tractor-trailer truck driver stuck in the mud on Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce.
•mental person on Hwy. 98 at Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, where a man with dementia was found walking down the side of the road.
•information at East Jackson Elementary School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a man reported finding some syringes on the side of the road.
•damage to property on Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a man reported someone had tried to kick open the chain linked gate that leads to his residence bending the latch and knocking off two pieces of metal that hold the fencing.
•damage to a vehicle at Tanger Outlet Mall, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man reported striking a cement handicapped posted sign in the parking lot.
•warrant service at Ingles, Hwy. 334, Commerce.
•assist medical unit on Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, where a female was unresponsive and foaming at the mouth.
•information on Hoods Mill Rd. at Hoods Academy Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle was located off the roadway.
•information at East Jackson Elementary School, on Waterworks Rd. at Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a five-year-old child was found walking down the roadway.
•harassing communications – threatens bodily harm via telecommunication on Mount Olive Rd., Commerce, where a man reported he had received a phone call telling him he was “paid for your death.” He said the man told him to be expecting him.
•juvenile issue on A.C. Smith Rd., Commerce.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a man reported damage to the front of his vehicle when he struck debris that flew through the air after being struck by the vehicle in front of him.
•information at East Jackson Elementary School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a parent was near the playground taking pictures of the gates.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of disabled/elder person on Maysville Rd. Commerce.
•theft by shoplifting at Tommy Hilfiger, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man had taken items without paying.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on a trailer on Interstate 85 North, Commerce,
•accident with a deer on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•civil matter on Hope Rd., Commerce, where a man reported having problems with a man coming to one of his rental properties.
•information on Lords Mill Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle fire was reported.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where two women reported seeing a shadow at the back door and then they heard someone beating on the door. It was determined the man beating on the door was one of the women’s boyfriend.
•simple assault and criminal trespass on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where a woman’s boyfriend was beating on the door of the residence asking to speak with his girlfriend.
•criminal trespass on Peppers St., Jefferson, where a man was refusing to leave a residence.
•assist Arcade Police Department personnel on Peppers St., Jefferson, where a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend was reported.
•suspicious activity in a parking lot on Doster Rd. at Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a man inside a vehicle was gasping for breath and had been this was for 15 minutes.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where the head of a Home Owners Association (HOA) reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the pool area of the subdivision.
•assist medical unit on Twin River Ln., Jefferson, where a man involved in a dispute was having a medical emergency.
•information at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported suspicious activity.
•civil matter on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where a woman reported a man she had allowed to use her vehicle was refusing to return it.
•damage to a vehicle on Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a patrol officer advised he opened his patrol car door too far and struck the edge of an intercom box, causing a minor scratch and dent on the car door.
•burglary at a Samples Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone broke into her house and stole her jewelry.
•dispute on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a man reported another motorist threw a brick at his vehicle.
•accident with a deer on Winder Hwy. at Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson.
•dispute on Hardin Terrace Rd., Jefferson, between a woman and her son.
•civil matter on Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, involving a property line issue.
•possession of marijuana, warrant service, expired registration and insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles violation on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•juvenile issue on Standridge Rd., Jefferson.
•death investigation (non-murder) on County Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a man was found unresponsive.
•damage to property on Brockton Oaks Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported damage to his yard that was caused by a Georgia Department of Transportation dump truck.
•information on County Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a man was requesting to remove personal items from the residence.
•dispute between a man and his ex-girlfriend at a Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his grandson hadn’t slept for days and was walking around the yard yelling.
•information at Keith Hayes Construction, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where an employee reported receiving a “phishing” email.
•mental person on Commerce Rd., Jefferson.
•dispute between co-workers on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson.
•warrant service at Circle K, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist the Arcade Police Department officers with a dispute on Tanglewood Rd., Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a woman reported striking a large piece of tire that blew out from a tractor-trailer in front of her, causing damage to the front of her vehicle.
•theft by conversion or payments for property improvements on Cabots Creek Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported paying a man $4,000 to roof his house and the work was never done.
•information on Jefferson Station Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a man she hired to do some work at her house had left a bag of tools and refused to come pick them up.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a school bus had been side-swiped by another driver that fled the scene.
•dispute at Hwy. 11 Auction, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, between two customers and the owners over a pool pump.
•damage to property on Toy Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported damage to her vehicle after being struck by another vehicle in the parking lot.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson.
•agency assist on John B. Brooks Rd. at Boy Scout Trl., Jefferson, where a hit and run was reported.
•reckless driving on Academy Church Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a car speeding pulling out of a neighborhood across the street and driving off the roadway.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Hwy. 129 North at Crooked Creek Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Adams Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported seeing two men going through his tools in his carport.
•abandoned motorcycle on Doster Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a motorcycle abandoned in her back driveway.
•information at alternative school, Gordon St., Jefferson.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•move over law violation on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•warrant service on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson.
•civil matter at an Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a tree limb fell on a vehicle causing damage to her front bumper, hood and passenger side door.
•assist Arcade Police Department personnel on Hwy. 82, Jefferson, where a stolen utility trailer was located.
•reckless driving on Hwy.82 South at Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed.
•possession of methamphetamine and warrant service on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. at Bonnie Valentine Way, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where two Georgia identifications had been taken from a student.
•information at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, about a message that had been left on the school voice mail.
•information on Hancock Pl., Jefferson, where a woman reported boys were using profanity and causing a disturbance in the neighborhood.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•animal complaint on White Tail Dr., Gillsville, where a woman reported a Pit Bull from a neighboring residence had bit her small Terrier mix dog on the neck.
•information on Fountain Dr., Gillsville, where a man reported someone had dumped logs, fencing materials and debris in a creek on his property.
•civil matter on Fountain Dr., Gillsville, where a man reported his neighbors are cutting trees and brush from their property and dumping it on his property.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•animal complaint on Holly Springs Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported two Pit Bulls came into her yard and attacked her dog.
•dispute on Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville, between a woman and her boyfriend who was outside the residence touching himself inappropriately and wouldn’t come inside.
•criminal trespass on Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported her step-daughter had damaged the front door to her mother’s residence.
•theft by taking on Hale Rd., Maysville, where a man reported his “ex” took several items that belonged to him when she was moving her belongings out of the residence.
•financial transaction card theft on Myrtle Dr., Maysville, where a woman reported fraudulent use of her credit card.
•civil matter and warrant service on Diamond Hill Church Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported damage to property by two of her employees.
•suspicious activity on Wheeler Creek Rd., Maysville, where a man reported a man was in his yard and got into his truck and cranked it up. The man said he thought it was his truck and he got out and started walking.
•information on Hale Rd., Maysville.
•information on Panhandle Cir., Maysville, where a woman requested an extra patrol on her residence.
•welfare check at a Maysville Rd., Maysville, residence.
•fraudulent telephone solicitation on Maysville Rd., Maysville, where a man reported someone had called him trying to obtain his Social Security number.
•dispute between a woman and her granddaughter on Old Miller Rd. Maysville.
•dispute on Hickory Way, Maysville, between a woman and her husband.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•dispute on Watkins Farm Rd., Nicholson, where several people, both male and female, were reportedly arguing and fighting.
•information on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a tree had fallen across the roadway.
•information on Waterworks Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported finding drugs that belong to his son.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of disabled/elderly person on Pace Dr., Nicholson.
•information on J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, where a Herc Rentals employee was attempting to pick up two pieces of equipment that had been fraudulently obtained.
•possession/manufacture/sell/purchase marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, manufacture/sell/distribute Schedule I and II drugs, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding on Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•noise complaint on Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, where loud music was reported at a residence.
•warrant service on Hwy. 441 at Herman Dr., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•accident with a dog on Commerce Rd. at Abby Ln., Nicholson.
•information at the Benton Center, Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a man was seen walking around a school bus on the property.
•custody dispute on Brockton Rd., Nicholson.
•assist driver with an over-heated vehicle on Hwy. 441 North, Nicholson.
•information on Sanford Rd., Nicholson, where lines were down in the roadway.
•abandoned lawn mower on Sanford Dr., Nicholson.
•custody dispute at Bethany United Methodist Church, Brockton Rd., Nicholson.
•assist fire department personnel on Willard Dr. at Sanford Dr., Nicholson.
•civil matter on Lakeview Dr. at Broad St., Nicholson, where a water tanker truck was being filled at a fire hydrant.
•welfare check at a Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•accident with a deer on Antioch Church Rd., Nicholson.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•abandoned vehicle on Midland Rd., Talmo, where an SUV was in the middle of the roadway blocking most of the entire road.
•assist medical unit on Banyon Creek Dr., Talmo, where a man was in cardiac arrest.
•suspicious activity on Martin Rd., Talmo, where a woman reported a vehicle had stopped in front of her residence, sat there for a few moments, then slowly pulled away and stopped again in front of a neighbor’s house before leaving.
•suspicious activity on Pond Ford Church Rd. at Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a man was reported walking around a barn on the property.
•suspicious activity on Emily Forest Way, Pendergrass, where a man was climbing through a side window at the residence.
•civil matter on Hope Baptist Church Rd., Talmo, where a dispute was reported between a former tenant and landlord.
•mental person on Pond Fork Church Rd. at Brothers Rd., Pendergrass, where a man was walking in the roadway.
•assist medical unit on Hidden Trl., Pendergrass, where a female was unresponsive.
•animal complaint on Mountain Creek Church Rd., Pendergrass, where an injured deer was in the roadway.
•warrant service on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass.
•welfare check on a man at a Ladybird Ln., Pendergrass, residence.
•suspicious activity on Guy Cooper Rd. at Walnut Creek Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a person was reportedly “tearing up the place.”
•welfare check at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•assist Pendergrass Police Department personnel at a Darling Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where a fight was reported.
•aggravated assault, false report of a crime and terroristic threats and acts on Acorn Ave., Talmo, where a woman reported another woman pointed a gun at her and threatened her.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 at Pond Fork Church Rd., Talmo.
•damage to property on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. Ext., Pendergrass, where the woman reported the driver of a Honda had backed into her Nissan before leaving the scene.
•assist a Jackson County School System bus driver on Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass.
•theft by deception on Primrose Ln., Pendergrass, where a man reported receiving a scam phone call.
•information on Park St., Pendergrass, where a man reported his ex-wife was using the Department of Family and Children Services to harass him.
•dispute and insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles violation at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where male and female were in a dispute in the parking lot.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•warrant service on Hwy. 82 South at Lebanon Church Rd. to pick up two people from a Statham Police Department officer.
•suspicious activity, agency assist and recovered stolen property on Jefferson River Rd. at Chandler Bridge Rd., Athens, where a man was walking down the roadway.
•assist medical unit on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where a woman was acting suspicious.
•animal complaint on Jefferson River Rd., Athens, where an alligator was seen near a pond.
•damage to property on Hwy. 334, Athens, where a man reported striking a metal cage that fell off a truck causing damage to the front of his vehicle.
•information on Oak Grove Rd., Athens, where a low hanging limb was reported in the roadway.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Jefferson Rd. at New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a traffic accident was reported.
•recovered stolen property on Archer Grove Rd., Athens, where a car reported stolen out of Athens was found parked in the roadway with the falshers on.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Jefferson Rd. at New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a traffic accident was reported.
•damage to a vehicle on Bear Creek Ln., Bogart, where a man reported the door on his tractor-trailer was struck by the mirror on a pick-up truck that was passing.
•suspicious activity on Sarah St. at Sharon Ln., Athens, where screaming sounds were heard.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Duck Rd. where a man suspected his neighbors don't like him.
•agency assist on Jackson Trail Rd. where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with an accident with injuries.
•simple battery on Whites Bottom Rd. where a juvenile and a man got into an argument, which resulted in a physical interaction.
•hit and run on I-85 where a woman said a vehicle braked suddenly, causing her vehicle to strike it, but the driver of the vehicle didn't stop.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported juveniles rode ATVs on private property, spinning rocks onto the main road.
•noise complaint on Jackson Ave. where someone reported loud music.
•welfare check on Williams Ct. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
•impersonating an officer and theft by deception on Jacob Dr. where a man said someone claiming to be a police chief contacted him and said a woman who he'd talked to online was a minor. She had also reported sent him unsolicited explicit photos and video. The caller said the man needed to send payment and no charges would be pressed.
•suspicious activity on Reece Dr. where a woman returned home and heard loud sounds coming from upstairs.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a man said he was being threatened. Officers said he appeared paranoid and didn't make sense.
•suspicious activity on Addenbrooke Way where a man heard a noise outside his residence. The sounds may have come from birds building a nest in a wreath.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone found a cell phone.
•suspicious activity on Peachtree St. where someone reported speeding vehicles.
•welfare check on Southhampton Cir. where officers checked on a man who was OK.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where someone reported vehicles were drag-racing.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a dog was left in a vehicle for an hour, but the temperatures outside were mild, the windows were cracked and the dog wasn't in distress.
•noise complaint on Hwy. 332 where someone reported vehicles were drag-racing.
•suspicious activity at Sells Mill Park where people were at the park after hours.
•civil matter on Gold Crest Dr. where men argued over the ownership of construction tools.
•theft of services on Glen Lake Dr. where someone took water from a fire hydrant.
•agency assist on Viper Ln. where a man was taken to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest after reportedly consuming heroin.
•suspicious activity on Antrim Glen Rd. where someone reported a speeding vehicle.
•damage to a vehicle on Morris Creek Dr. where a vehicle was damaged after the driver was forced to swerve to avoid a collision.
•dispute on Kiley Dr. where a woman confronted a juvenile for riding a dirt bike.
•information on East Jefferson St. where an officer was contacted about a meeting with a juvenile.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle was found in a driveway.
•suspicious activity at Sells Mill Park where three people including two juveniles walked at a park after hours.
•information on Hancock Pl. where a woman reported a confrontation between juvenile neighbors and a parent.
•suspicious activity on West Jackson Rd. where a woman heard her dogs barking and later saw hand prints on a vehicle window.
•suspicious activity on Marshall Clark Rd. where someone saw footprints on a porch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.