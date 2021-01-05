A Lawrenceville man faces a number of charges following a chase that began in Jefferson and ended on Hwy. 441 near Commerce.
On Tuesday, December 29, a Jefferson Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop on Michael Raymond Jenkins, 36, 3364 Fairway Oaks Dr., Lawrenceville, after he ran the license plate on the Cadillac Jenkins was driving and it showed the registered owner had active warrants.
Jenkins faces charges of too fast for conditions, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, false imprisonment, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, kidnapping, possession of marijuana, parole violation, reckless conduct, reckless driving, failure to signal while turning and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
When the Jefferson PD officer attempted to stop the vehicle Jenkins pulled into the RaceTrac on Hwy. 129, but instead of stopping he accelerated and got back on Hwy. 129 north, ran a red light and almost collided with two tractor-trailers. Jenkins then got onto Interstate 85 North, traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour.
After observing other officers waiting with blue lights activated, Jenkins exited off the interstate in Commerce, continuing to drive extremely recklessly, failing to maintain his lane and running through several intersections at a high rate of speed.
On Hwy. 441 Jenkins was traveling south in the north bound lane at a high rate of speed, almost striking a vehicle head on. He then cut through the median and went north bound in the south bound land almost striking the Jefferson PD patrol vehicle head on.
Jenkins attempted to turn left on Hoods Mill Rd. but was driving too fast and went off the roadway striking a ditch.
Jenkins got out of the driver’s seat, jumped over a fence and ran away on foot, but was apprehended by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
A female passenger in the vehicle was extremely upset and crying. She told officers the driver was her boyfriend and she had asked him to stop so she could get out and he said no. She said she was scared she would be injured or possibly killed with the way he was driving.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•lost/mislaid property at a Borders St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her wallet missing.
•information report on Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a female child was found walking around the complainant’s yard. The child’s parents were located and took custody of the child.
•theft by shoplifting at Family Dollar, Washington St., Jefferson, where a female had reportedly stolen merchandise from the store.
•information report and wanted person located at Quality Inn, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a 32-year-old man was found unresponsive on the floor of one of the rooms.
•miscellaneous report at a Pine St., Jefferson, residence, where a 49-year-old man was found unresponsive.
•information report at a Banks Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her son’s girlfriend continues to come around after they have continuously asked her to leave. She said the girlfriend is always “yelling and screaming and creating a disturbance.”
•assist medical unit at a Blue Billed Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a female was found face down on the bedroom floor.
•criminal trespass at a Mahaffey St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported after hearing an argument outside she found the back right window on her mother’s truck damaged.
•information report at an Elder Dr., Jefferson, residence, where the driver of a delivery truck struck a mailbox.
•criminal trespass at a Hampton Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a possible domestic dispute was reported between a husband and wife.
•burglary at an Oak Ridge Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported arriving home to find the door to her residence open, but locked, and the kitchen window open about 10 inches, with nothing missing or out of place.
•information report at an Ashebrooke Way, Jefferson, residence, where a verbal dispute was reported involving the complainant and a man who was speeding through the neighborhood. The complainant said the man “cursed him and made gang signs with his hands.”
•recovery of stolen property on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a vehicle reported stolen was stopped. It was determined someone had switched the stolen tag with the vehicle owner’s tag.
•failure to report striking a fixed object on Indian Springs Dr., Jefferson, where a vehicle struck a mailbox.
•driving while unlicensed and failure to maintain lane on Old Swimming Pool Rd. at Hwy. 129 South, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•leash law violation and dog running at large at a Potterville Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his neighbor’s loose dogs were in his yard.
•found property on Washington St., Jefferson, where a man found a wallet on the side of the road near Family Dollar.
•theft by receiving stolen property and driving while unlicensed on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers at Waffle House, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man was interfering with a traffic stop.
•financial transaction card theft at Howington Feed and Supply, Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a woman reported her lost debit card had been used to make purchases.
•criminal damage to property at a Cherrywood Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had taken her vehicle and had damaged it.
•domestic dispute at a Pine St., Jefferson, between a woman and her male friend.
•damage to property on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man and woman reported someone in another vehicle threw something at their vehicle, causing minor cosmetic damage, as they were traveling down the roadway.
•miscellaneous at a Westmoreland Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone had tried to enter his vehicle.
•criminal trespass at a Lynn Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a man was reportedly knocking on the windows and door, trying to get inside the residence.
•information report at Merino’s, Cobb St., Jefferson, where a man was attempting to pick up furniture that was purchased using a fraudulent credit card.
•criminal damage to property at Maple Square Apartments, Nelson Dr., Jefferson, where someone cut tracks in the grass near the entrance and hit and tore down a small oak tree.
•criminal damage to property at National HME, Enterprise Dr., Jefferson, where an employee reported someone damaged his vehicle in the parking lot by scratching “F$%k you” in it.
•information report at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man’s vehicle was struck by another driver, causing a dent in the front bumper.
•information report at a Porter Pl., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported receiving threatening/harassing messages through text and email from her ex-husband.
•driving while unlicensed on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
