Local and federal authorities are seeking information on an bank robbery suspect.
The FBI and Jefferson Police Department recently announced a reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the male suspect who robbed the Peach State Credit Union on Lee St. on April 6. According to the announcement, the man could possibly be undergoing chemo-therapy and was “extremely pale.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 770-216-3000 or the JPD at 706-367-5231.
