A woman on Bennett Cemetery Rd. recently told a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy her husband assaulted her vehicle with a weed eater before punching her and threatening to kill her.
She said they argued over a woman the husband planned on bonding out of the White County Jail. During the argument, he allegedly beat on the hood of her vehicle with a weed eater. When she tried to get him to stop, he allegedly punched her in the head multiple times and threatened to kill her.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•Jackson County Comprehensive High School students were caught vaping on their way to school.
•complaints of drug activity on Rock Forge Rd.
•welfare check on a woman at Cheyenne Ln. where complainants said she wished to harm herself. The woman denied the claims but said her husband and daughter wanted to harm her, but she wouldn’t elaborate.
•juvenile issue on Psalms Dr. where a child refused to do homework and allegedly slammed his mother’s arm in a door. A deputy on the scene advised the mother that she was allowed to use corporal punishment in Georgia and he stood by to make sure the mother didn’t go too far with punishment.
•a man on Potter House Rd. complained about a woman coming to his residence unannounced asking to use a phone and complaining about medical issues.
•a woman on Hunter Rd. complained about a roofing company not performing their job correctly on her residence.
•a man on Athens Hwy. complained about threats made by his mother-in-law.
•debris on I-85 shattered the windshield of a moving vehicle. The driver was uninjured.
•dispute between a brother and sister on Holiday Cemetery Rd.
•dispute between a husband and wife on Darnell Rd. where their son asked the father to leave.
•dispute between neighbors on Will Clark Rd.
•a divorced couple argued on Cardinal Ridge.
•a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle on Hwy. 129 and left the scene. The accident caused the second vehicle to rear-end a third vehicle.
•complaints of a suspicious vehicle on Bill Wright Rd.
•a man on Apple Valley Rd. complained about his ex-wife posting documents on social media showing he wasn’t to have contact with their children.
•a back window of a residence on Winder Hwy. was found broken.
•a man on Edgefield Dr. complained about his son’s ex-girlfriend posting videos on social media about him.
•rear-end accident on Hwy. 124.
•assisted EMS with a woman having a diabetic episode on Lewis Bond Rd.
•a woman reported a Social Security scam call on Elliot Smith Rd.
•complaints of speeding vehicles on Red Bird Dr.
•a man disputed with his parents on Thyatira Brockton Rd.
•a man complained about tar covering his tires when driving on Ethridge Rd.
•a man on Apple Valley Rd. complained about his ex-girlfriend harassing his current girlfriend.
•dispute between a couple on Davis Rd.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy.
•dispute between a mother and juvenile daughter on Pine St. because the child didn’t want to do her homework.
•a man on Louie Rd. complained about a trail camera across the street pointed towards his residence.
