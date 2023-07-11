A man was recently arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on a neighbor during a dispute over a tomato plant.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called for the report of pointing a gun or pistol at another on Pine Cone Trail, Commerce.
The alleged victim said she and her fiancee were spreading mulch when they were approached by the suspect’s wife. They asked the woman to leave, but an argument ensued over a grill the suspect’s wife had given the neighbor. The suspect’s wife reportedly took the grill that was given to the woman. In turn, the woman took a tomato plant that she’d given the suspect’s wife.
The suspect said he just wanted the tomato plant pot back, but when the victim tried to remove the tomato from the pot, the suspect’s wife attempted to grab it. the victim then allegedly pushed the woman and the suspect pulled the gun handgun and pointed it at her.
The man admitted to pulling the gun and said it was a dumb decision.
He and his wife were given criminal trespass warnings at the woman’s residence.
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- simple assault-family violence on Poplar Rd. where a woman said a man slapped her after she tried to keep him from leaving. Officers didn’t see any evidence of that and the man said the argument was only verbal.
- information on Woods Bridge Rd. where an Amazon driver said they were chased by a dog.
- burglary; criminal damage to property-second degree; and warrant service on Cardinal Ln. where a man was found asleep inside a residence that was under renovations. There were damaged windows at the residence. A woman said her Apple watch was missing, which they found in the man’s belongings.
- aggravated assault; warrant service; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; and taillight violation on Maysville Rd. where a woman was arrested for a warrant after officers attempted a traffic stop. The woman attempted to exit the vehicle, but the driver sped off while her leg was still inside the vehicle. The vehicle made contact with the woman, but she was uninjured. The other two people believed to have been in the vehicle had warrants.
- theft by taking on Harrison Ln. where a man reported a trail camera, ground blind, deer feeder and outdoor chairs were taken.
- dispute on Wilbanks Cir. where two people had a dispute. There were conflicting stories about the encounter and no arrests were made. A man said a woman yelled at him and threatened him after he made a wrong turn. The complainant said the man ran them off the road, then followed her to her residence and started recording her.
- damage to a vehicle on Wheeler Rd. where one person had minor injuries after reportedly hydroplaning and striking a tree and fire hydrant. The vehicle also flipped.
- dispute on B. Wilson Rd. where neighbors reported issues with one another’s children.
- harassing communications on Barber Rd. where a woman reported a man threatened to send someone over to “kick her a--.”
- dispute on B. Wilson Rd. where neighbors had a dispute, but officers couldn’t determine what started the incident.
- criminal trespass on Ila Rd. where two people were given a criminal trespass warning after they were seen on a logging trail. One of the people was driving a lawn mower and the other person was sitting in a lawn chair inside a trailer that was attached to the mower.
- possession of Schedule II drugs; drugs not in original container; removing or affixing a license plate for purpose of concealing identity of a vehicle; driving without a license; stop/yield sign violation; and taillight violation on Hwy. 82 Spur where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. An officer saw a pipe in the vehicle. They later found a vape pen containing a brown waxy substance and multiple bottles of medication. The bottles included oxycodone and amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, neither of which was prescribed to the man.
- theft by taking on Mt. Olive Rd. where a woman said someone took her laptop.
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 where deputies were called to assist in locating a stolen vehicle that they knew had been in the area due to license plate readers.
- dispute on Edgefield Dr. where a man said someone in a vehicle had threatened him and had guns, but he wouldn’t elaborate.
- suspicious activity on Mulberry Chase where a 10-year-old thought they heard knocking on a window while their parents were at the store.
- simple assault-family violence and criminal damage to property-second degree on Hwy. 441 where a woman said her wife started an argument with her and attempted to attack her. She also reportedly keyed a vulgar word onto her car.
- information on Waterworks Rd. where a woman said two of her horses died and she suspected her ex-husband had poisoned them.
- theft by taking on B. Wilson Rd. where a man said someone took $200 from his bank account.
- information on Greer Rd. where a man said his ex-wife was making false claims about him.
- agency assist on Ila Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol after a three-vehicle wreck. No one was treated by EMS.
- information on Swain Rd. where a woman said someone came to her residence and handed her an envelope with a paper requesting an account number.
- simple assault-family violence and battery/simple battery-family violence on Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested after a dispute with his girlfriend. He reportedly yelled at the woman and walked up nose-to-nose with her, yelling and spitting. The woman said she grabbed a baseball bat, but the man swatted at her arms and pushed her back into a door.
JEFFERSON
- suspicious activity on Swann Rd. where a woman heard someone yelling and saw her neighbor enter her vehicle, but it didn’t appear anything was taken.
- hit and run on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man reported a vehicle pulled out in front of him and the two vehicles made slight contact.
- agency assist on Rambler Inn Rd. where deputies assisted deputies assisted with a wreck involving injuries. One man was taken to the hospital.
- civil matter on Albert Ln. where a woman requested an escort while she retrieved property.
- agency assist and possible overdose on Swann Rd. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
- suicide threats on White Plains Church Rd. where a juvenile wrote a note expressing suicidal thoughts.
- suspicious activity on Winder Hwy. where a man was seen walking on the roadway.
- information on Rucker Rd. where a man said another man pushed his mother down.
- suspicious activity on White Oak Trail where a woman heard a door knob turning and heard voices.
- suspicious activity on Woods Creek Rd. where a man followed a woman, apparently upset by her driving.
- welfare check on Hardin Terrace Cir. where officers checked on juveniles after a dispute with their mother.
- agency assist on Lyle Field Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol after a wreck with injuries.
- information on Old Winder Jefferson Hwy. where a man was concerned about people shooting off fireworks.
- abandoned vehicle and loitering or prowling on Sandy Rd. where a man was arrested after driving onto someone’s property and walking to a neighboring field.
- damage to a vehicle on McCreery Rd. where a vehicle wrecked into a creek, but the driver was OK.
- agency assist on Trotters Trace where a woman was taken to the hospital after a possible fentanyl overdose. Officers administered Narcan to the woman.
- possession of methamphetamine; registration/license plate violation; driving while license is suspended or revoked; insurance violation; and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer on Hwy. 82 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly didn’t stop immediately. Officers found methamphetamine in the vehicle.
- theft by taking on Feldspar Dr. where a woman said someone stole solar lights.
- information on Hwy. 124 where a woman shredded paperwork was found in a woman’s yard.
- dispute on Magnolia Pointe Dr. where a juvenile got upset that family members didn’t bring him any food back from a restaurant.
- information on Hunter Rd. where a caretaker reported issues with the person she was caring for.
- private property accident report on Toy Wright Rd. where a man said his vehicle was damaged.
- dispute and mental person on Jefferson River Rd. where a man got upset and punched a vehicle.
- mental person on Creek Nation Rd. where a mobile crisis unit was called to check on a man. The man also had a gun during his encounter with police, but ultimately dropped it and came out of a residence with his hands above his head. The mobile crisis uni
- t gave him a care plan.
- suspicious activity on Athens Hwy. where a shirtless man was asked to leave a parking lot after he’d been there for 15-20 minutes.
- theft by taking on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a woman reported solar lights were taken from her yard.
- information on Carruth Rd. where a woman said someone messed with her truck.
- criminal trespass on Bill Wright Rd. where a man reported a truck pushed open a gate.
- civil matter on Hunter Ct. where people argued over a vehicle.
- civil matter on Cleveland Ct. where two people argued about access to a residence.
- deceptive/fraudulent telephone marketing on Albert Ln. where a woman reported a possible scam after being contacted by someone about making money.
- stalking on Ward Rd. where a woman said her ex harassed and stalked her.
- identity fraud on Dillon Dr. where a woman said a man who she’d spoken to online asked her to transfer money from his account to another account. He also reportedly asked her to get a Green Dot card and put $20 on it.
- civil matter on Riley Rd. where a man reported his truck was missing.
- civil matter on Hwy. 82 where people had a dispute over a motor home parked at a location.
- aggravated stalking and violation of a family violence order on Jackson Pkwy. where two people admitted to violating a mutual restraining order.
- suspicious activity on Woods Creek Rd. where a woman said a vehicle that had previously followed her home had returned and was parked outside a neighborhood
- .
- suspicious activity and warrant service on White Oak Trail where a woman called the police after someone knocked on her door. One of the men had a warrant and was arrested. The woman knew the men and said it was OK for them to be there.
- financial transaction card fraud on Perry Ct. where a man reported a new credit card had been issued in his name and was used to make nearly $3,000 in purchases. There were other failed attempts at fraudulent purchases.
MAYSVILLE
- agency assist on Light House Cir. where a man was arrested after leaving the scene of an accident.
- theft by taking on Dixon Bridge Rd. where a man reported someone took a camper trailer.
- welfare check on Highland Way where officers checked on a man who was OK.
- welfare check on Red Oak Rd. where officers checked on a woman who was OK. She said a family member was constantly requesting welfare checks on her.
- dispute on Myrtle Dr. where officers were called for a custody issue.
- agency assist and damage to a vehicle on Green Hill Ct. where a man was taken to the hospital after a possible heart attack. An ambulance backed into another vehicle during the call.
- animal complaint on Harmony Church Rd. (Gillsville) where a man said his neighbor’s goats were eating his flowers.
NICHOLSON
- dispute on Hunters Ridge Rd. where neighbors had a dispute about several small items.
- suspicious activity on Broad St. where a man with a mental condition wanted his debit card back from a family member.
- civil matter on Hunters Ridge Rd. where a woman wanted a key and vacuum cleaner from a neighbor.
- simple battery-family violence and criminal trespass on Cabin Creek Rd. where a woman reported a family member damaged items inside a residence and damaged a phone during an argument about doing dishes.
- civil matter on Hwy. 334 where two people argued after belongings were left at a rental property.
- civil matter on Hwy. 334 where a woman said someone took her vehicle.
- criminal trespass on Stapler Murray Rd. where a cattle gate was damaged.
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol after a wreck.
- custody dispute on Sawdust Trail where a man said his ex-wife violated a custody agreement.
- Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS) referral on Steeplechase Rd. where three juveniles (ages 7-10) were left at a residence without power or water. The house was also in disarray. A family member retrieved the juveniles.
- criminal trespass on Hwy. 334 where a man reported people drove on his property and did “donuts.”
- dispute on Windjammer Ln. where a man wanted to retrieve a tent from a residence. The man was intoxicated and officers gave him a ride back to his residence.
- theft of services on Steeplechase Rd. where a property owner was upset after a report of water being stolen. A resident said they hadn’t paid rent or the water bills in several months. A water meter had also been damaged.
- theft by taking on Steeplechase Dr. where a vehicle was taken.
- information on Ivy Creek Dr. where a man reported issues with his security cameras and deck, but officers didn’t see any evidence of anyone having been on the property. The sheriff’s office had been called to the residence before for similar reports.
- obstruction of officers and failure to stop at a stop sign on Sanford Dr. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. She reportedly placed something in her mouth and swallowed it during her encounter with deputies. An officer grabbed the woman’s arm and her cheeks, telling her to spit it out. The woman then fell and began yelling. A nurse cleared the woman before she was booked into the jail.
- juvenile issue on G. W. Wilson Rd. where a juvenile and their grandmother argued.
- welfare check on Hunters Ridge Rd. where a woman wanted to retrieve belongings from a residence for a family member. She also planned to check on a family member, but deputies learned the family member was in the hospital.
- suspicious activity on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where a woman said someone told her she won $1 million and asked her to send $3,800 for a registration form and insurance.
- suspicious activity on Cooper Farm Rd. where a woman thought a family member had tried to take her car.
NORTH JACKSON
- information on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a wrecked vehicle was found off the roadway. The driver’s mother said her son had swerved to miss and animal and drove off the roadway.
- juvenile issue on E. Fork Ln. where a 17-year-old left a residence multiple times, but was reunited with family.
- burglary on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where someone took tools from a warehouse that was under construction.
- possible overdose on Sosbee Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital. She was given Narcan.
- civil matter on Whites Bottom Rd. where a woman was concerned that someone was going to sell her property.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where a woman heard someone shoot a firearm.
- dispute on Sierra Way where family members had a verbal argument.
- welfare check on Holly Springs Rd. where officers checked on a man, who declined medical assistance. An Adult Protective Services referral had been made and the man ultimately agreed to go to the hospital.
- information on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after possibly having a seizure.
SOUTH JACKSON
- information on Lester Rd. where mail was found on the roadside.
- damage to a vehicle on Savage Rd. where a woman’s vehicle travelled into a ditch.
- damage to property on Bob Wages Rd. where a trailer snagged a phone cable, causing the power pole to break and cable to fall down in the road.
- damage to a vehicle on Commerce Rd. where a woman noticed a chip on her vehicle door.
- identity fraud on Commerce Rd. where a woman said someone requested money via social media and there were several attempts at money transfers on her Cash App.
- information on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman thought she heard gunshots.
- dispute and civil matter on Jefferson Rd. where two people argued and one of them wanted to take a car seat and baby formula.
- agency assist on Jefferson Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP after a single-vehicle wreck.
- suspicious activity on Clarence Wages Rd. where a vehicle blocked the road.
- damage to property on Hwy. 129 where a woman said a rock damaged her windshield.
WEST JACKSON
•criminal damage to property on Summer Hill Dr. where a woman said her stepson acted aggressively toward her and her husband, damaged a bedroom set and struck their mailbox with his vehicle as he left their residence. The woman said she wanted to press charges for the damages to the bedroom set.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a man was reportedly living in a storage unit, which the man denied.
•information on Thompson Mill Rd. where a man found a bicycle, shoes and a wallet on the side of the road. He also said he heard moaning in the woods but could not locate anyone.
•information on Tapp Wood Rd. where adult protective services notified the JCSO that a man was possibly being neglected by his son. But the responding deputy said the man assured him privately that he was not mistreated. According to the incident report, the deputy did not observe any issues with the man’s living conditions.
•suspicious activity on Wilbur Dr. where a man said someone keeps opening his gate. He reported no items stolen.
•simple assault and interfering with emergency calls on Curk Roberts at Davenport Rd. where a woman said her boyfriend attempted to hit her and run over her with his truck. She said he tried to strike her while both were in his truck returning from a gas station. He then attempted to stop her from calling 911, according to the woman. The woman said her boyfriend put the truck in reverse when she exited the vehicle and sped toward her. She said she plans to press charges if her boyfriend contacts her again. Since the two had previously lived together, the deputy issued a warrant for the boyfriend’s arrest for simple assault-family violence and interfering with an emergency call.
•juvenile issue on Walnut St. where a youth was returned to his mother after running away twice, according to the incident report. During the second incident, a K9 unit was deployed to track the juvenile, who was found in a field next to a gas station.
•entering an automobile on Granite Dr. where a man said someone stole his gun from his van.
•agency assist on Hwy. 60 where a woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville after a single-vehicle accident while driving around a curve. The vehicle came to a stop in the front yard of a residence. A witness found the woman passed out in the vehicle, but she later woke up.
•information on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man reportedly threw his fiancee’s phone in the woods as she attempted to call 911 during an argument. The fiancee did not seek to press charges.
