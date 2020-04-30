A man said his wife recently pushed him into a dresser and slapped him across the face after accusing him of watching pornography.
Jefferson police responded to 81 Hamilton Dr. where the man told law enforcement he was “watching the movie Total Recall” when his wife alleged that he was watching pornography. He said she proceeded to push and strike him. The responding officer said he noticed minor redness on the left side of his face.
The woman contended that her husband was watching porn but denied striking him. The couple’s daughter said neither one struck the other.
Other incidents reported to the Jefferson Police Department were:
•information on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man claimed another man tried to steal his truck. The complainant said when the man couldn’t start the vehicle, he took a cell phone and hand-held scanner from the truck instead. The complainant’s wife, however, said her husband had recently received mental health treatment and probably hallucinated the entire event.
•unauthorized use of financial transaction card on Field Crest Ct. where man said he suspected his estranged girlfriend of using his debit card for charges he did not authorize.
•gun shot on Arthur Ave. where an elderly man accidentally shot himself in the hand.
•harassment on Jefferson Walk Cir. where a man said he received unwanted texts, calls and emails from his father over the course of several days. The man said his mother had come to his residence and planned to spend several days there. He said she warned him that his father might start a confrontation.
•information on Maria Cir. where a man said his landlord had his water and electricity shutoff despite his landlord not being responsible for utilities. The man said he and his landlord have a strained relationship, one that included the landlord threatening to shoot the man in the head, the man alleged. He plans to seek a temporary protective order as well as a criminal warrant against his landlord.
•entering auto on Pintail Ln. where a man said a handgun valued at $600 was stolen from the center console of his truck. He said he believes the firearm was stolen in December but did not want to file a report until he had the serial number for the handgun.
•theft by taking on Athens St. where a man said someone stole his farm bell from his backyard. The man said the bell “is a priceless family heirloom,” according to the incident report.The man, who said who doesn’t know who stole the item, reported that two other family heirlooms had been stolen in the past 90 days, including an antique wash pot. The man said he saw an identical wash pot at a local feed store. The owner of the store said he purchased the pot from a man in Nicholson. According to the report, a neighbor of the complainant said she has a farm bell stolen from her residence. It was later recovered at the feed store.
