A man was recently arrested in Jackson County after allegedly attempting to hit an EMT in an ambulance.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were initially called for a dispute with an injury on Nathaniel Dr. The man's hands had been bandaged by EMS earlier in the day, but had started bleeding.
While the man was inside the ambulance for transport, he reportedly got upset that they hadn't left yet. He reportedly unbuckled his seat belt, yelled at the EMT and swung at him.
The man was arrested. On the way to the jail, the man said the EMT had grabbed him. He also reportedly said that if he ever saw the EMT on the street, he was going to "whoop" him.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where officers were called by a school counselor at East Jackson Middle School for an alleged incident.
- harassing communications and violation of a court order where a man reportedly continued contacting a woman despite a no-contact order.
- damage to a vehicle on Old Hoods Mill Rd. where a man said his vehicle was damaged after hitting a car battery in the roadway.
- mental person on Mize Rd. where officers were called for a possible domestic dispute.
- damage to property on Hoods Mill Rd. where a door was damaged at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
- theft by taking on Williamson Ln. where a woman thought someone took her phone.
- battery/simple battery-family violence on B. Wilson Rd. where a woman was arrested after a dispute with a man turned physical. The woman reportedly grabbed the man by the neck and threw his belongings outside. She also reportedly swung at the man.
- suspicious activity on Tal Phillips Rd. where a woman thought she heard someone trying to open the front door.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a woman said a tractor-trailer came in her lane and struck her vehicle.
- civil matter on Williamson Ln. where a woman said her power was cut off after she gave a family member money to pay it.
- suspicious activity on Richard Bridges Rd. where a vehicle was parked in the roadway. It was broken down.
- information on I-85 where a man called 911 and was yelling. He said a truck driver had pointed a gun at him.
- civil matter on Settlement Rd. where a woman wanted someone removed from a property.
JEFFERSON
- suspicious activity on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where a woman thought she heard someone outside her residence.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a parent reported possible inappropriate contact between students at Gum Springs Elementary School.
- custody dispute on Hwy. 124 W where a man reported his children's mother wouldn't let him see the kids.
- operating a motor vehicle without registration/license plate; driving without a license; and insurance violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity; warrant service; and giving a false name to officers on Lebanon Church Rd. where a man was arrested after a call about suspicious activity. The man reportedly gave officers a false date of birth. He was arrested for a warrant after officers learned his true identity.
- suspicious activity on Meadow Creek Dr. where someone heard a loud noise.
- suspicious activity on B. Whitfield Rd. where someone reported a vehicle was at a business late at night.
- incident on Concord Rd. where suspected marijuana and drug-related objects were found.
- information on Azalea Dr. where a woman reported a letter that appeared to have her signature on it.
- false report of a crime on Lyle Field Rd. where a woman reported someone made a false report against her for animal neglect.
- information on Citation Way where a man asked for information on laws regarding hunting and target practicing.
- financial transaction card theft on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported stolen credit cards.
- juvenile issue on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy. where a juvenile left a residence, but was later returned to family.
- agency assist on Barber Rd. where a woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after a call about cardiac arrest.
- welfare check on Tanglewood Rd. where a man complained of blood pressure issues.
- damage to a vehicle on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman said her vehicle was damaged after she swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle. She struck a mailbox in the process.
- damage to property on Traditions Way where a man reported a damaged mailbox.
- insurance violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- agency assist on Hwy. 15 where deputies saw a small pile of smoke coming from a yard.
- juvenile issue on Maley Rd. where a man and a juvenile family member had an argument. The juvenile also had a machete in his hand at one point, but didn't threaten anyone.
- agency assist on Holly Springs Rd. where deputies assisted at a wreck scene.
- private property accident report where there was an accident in a school parking lot.
- harassing communications on Hwy. 82 N where a woman reported a family member harassed her on social media.
- simple battery on Jefferson River Rd. where deputies were called for a domestic dispute. There were conflicting statements about the dispute turning physical.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where deputies assisted with a three-vehicle wreck with two reported injuries. The two injured people were taken to the hospital.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where deputies assisted with a two-vehicle wreck with no injuries.
- dispute on Jefferson River Rd. where someone reported an intoxicated man threatened to kill himself.
- dispute on Honey Tree Rd. where a couple had a verbal argument.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Creek Nation Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on MLK Jr. Blvd where a woman saw someone in the yard.
- agency assist on Jefferson Rd. where deputies assisted with a wreck involving a City of Commerce vehicle and a pickup truck.
- welfare check on Saddle Trail where officers checked on a juvenile who was OK and denied wanting to harm themself.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 S where a vehicle was damaged by a piece of metal that fell off another vehicle.
- dispute on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where a male was taken for medical help.
- information on South Trotters Way where deputies received a referral from adult protective services regarding possible physical contact/abuse.
- printing, executing or negotiating checks knowing the check information is incorrect on Fairways Ln. where a man said someone cashed a check he had sent to someone else.
- damage to a vehicle and hit and run on I-85 where a man reported a tractor-trailer side-swiped his vehicle.
- information on Winder Hwy. where a student heard a student made a threat at the Empower Center.
- suspicious activity on Brockton Loop Rd. where a man knocked on someone's door.
- suspicious activity on Winder Hwy. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after he was found bleeding outside a car.
- dispute on Nathaniel Dr. where a couple got into a verbal argument.
- information on Brockton Loop Rd. where a woman reported a vehicle was missing.
MAYSVILLE
- information on Red Oak Rd. where a juvenile reportedly said they would kill themselves or run away if they had to go home. The juvenile denied wanting to harm themself.
- criminal trespass on Rolling Ridge (Gillsville) where a woman reported televisions and a sink were damaged.
- warrant service and 911 hangup on Red Oak Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant.
- information on Pinetree Cir. where a student made a complaint about something that happened at home.
- suspicious activity on Holly Springs Rd. (Gillsville) where a man waited in a vehicle after it ran out of gas.
NICHOLSON
- animal complaint on Cabin Creek Dr. where someone reported a barking dog.
- simple battery-family violence and criminal trespass on Hawks Ct. where a juvenile was arrested and taken to a youth detention center after reportedly pushing a family member and damaging a door.
- dispute on Old Hwy. 441 where a man was kicked out of a residence for not following the rules.
- disorderly conduct and reckless conduct on Watkins Farm Rd. where a man was arrested after a dispute with a woman. He reportedly hit the woman with his vehicle, but the woman wasn't knocked down or injured.
- information on Hwy. 441 where a woman found a baggie containing suspected cocaine while she was cleaning a store.
- agency assist on Mulberry St. where deputies assisted with a wreck involving an overturned vehicle.
- lost/found item on Cabin Creek Rd. where a man reported a lost tag.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
NORTH JACKSON
- civil matter on Oak Crest Ln. where people argued over property.
- custody dispute on Brumbalow Rd. where a woman reported a family member wouldn't let her pick up her child.
- welfare check on Brown Thrasher Place where deputies checked on a distraught man.
- simple assault-family violence on Turning Leaf Ln. where multiple people argued and one of them tried to hit another.
- information on Glenn Gee Rd. where a woman smelled marijuana in her apartment.
- welfare check on Hwy. 60 where officers were called to check on a woman who appeared confused.
- juvenile issue on Lipscomb Lake Rd. where a mother and juvenile had a dispute. The mother reportedly spanked and popped the juvenile, who she said was being disrespectful.
- criminal trespass on Forest Lake Ct. where a man reported someone tried to get inside a residence by damaging a screen door.
- threats on Lanier Rd. where a woman reported a family member threatened her.
- dispute on Oak Crest Ln. where neighbors had an argument.
SOUTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity on Brock Rd. where a woman saw someone on her property.
- DUI-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; and failure to stop at a stop sign on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- warrant service and welfare check on Timber Ridge Dr. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported he was causing problems for another person.
- theft by taking on Commerce Rd. where a man reported his son's phone was taken.
- theft by taking on Commerce Rd. where a woman reported jewelry was taken.
- damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. where a vehicle swerved to avoid striking another and struck a road sign.
- agency assist; suicide threats; and mental person on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where a man was taken to the hospital after a possible mental health episode.
- identity fraud on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a woman reported her checks were stolen.
WEST JACKSON
•agency assist on Jesse Cronic Rd. at Cronic Circle to a reported accident between a car and a West Jackson fire truck.
•theft by taking on Moultrie Ct. where a man reported a door stolen from a home under construction.
•threats on Hwy. 124 where a woman reportedly became irate after learning her address was out of range for pizza delivery. The woman told an employee that she would send her husband to the business, adding that he was “trained.”
•welfare check on Manor Lake Circle, where a man said his mother threatened to harm herself by wrecking her vehicle. The woman told the responding deputy that she was frustrated because she and her husband lived in separate locations but didn’t want to harm herself.
•burglary on Settlers Pointe where a man said someone entered a residence under construction and stole several hand tools, power tools and construction supplies from a utility trailer. The estimated value of the items was between $7,000 and $8,000.
•suspicious activity on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man said the driver of an SUV spun the vehicle’s tires in his lawn. He said the incident occurred after the vehicle’s passenger offered to clean the man’s gutters. The man declined. The man, who showed security footage of the incident, said he wanted to pursue charges against the driver.
•noise complaint on Johnson Dr. where a woman reported loud music playing. The neighbor reportedly playing the music turned it off after speaking with a deputy.
•juvenile issue on Joy Dr. where a woman said her son began cursing and calling his siblings names because she wouldn’t allow him to vape.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a woman asked to talk to a deputy about an incident between her daughter and two boys.
•registration of sex offender on Keys Dr. where a woman said that her husband, a registered sex offender, no longer resides at his registered address. He reportedly had not been seen in over a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.