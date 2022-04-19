A man was recently arrested in Banks County after an alleged shoplifting incident in Commerce.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for the theft by shoplifting report on Homer Rd. A man reportedly entered a store and placed over $2,000 worth of items into a toolbox and attempted to taken them. Employees were able to stop the man, but he later returned and took several items that he placed in a 50-gallon trashcan.
Banks County deputies found the man at another area store. He reportedly had a couple thousand dollars worth of electronics on him.
He was booked into the Banks County Jail.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
- possession of methamphetamine; possession of amphetamine; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; obstructing law enforcement officers; and possession and use of drug-related objects on Hwy. 15 where warrants were taken out on a man after a two-vehicle accident. Officers' searched the man's vehicle and found meth, a white pill, suspected marijuana; needles; and a spoon with white residue on it. The man fled from officers when they attempted to apprehend him, causing one of the officers to fall. The man was ultimately detained and taken to the jail. During the transport, the man had moved the handcuffs from his back to the front side of his body and jail staff said he needed an X-ray. He was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
- domestic dispute on Ridgeway St. where two people argued over treatment of a dog and one of them said the other pushed them down.
- damage to property on Arlington Ln. where a juvenile reportedly spray-painted a trailer while another filmed it. The two agreed to clean the trailer.
- criminal trespass on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot.
- criminal trespass on Orchard Dr. where a man reported someone hit the bumper of his vehicle.
- driving without a valid license and too fast for conditions on Hwy. 441 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving without a valid license and following too closely on Hwy. 98 where a man was arrested following an accident.
- warrant served; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; and improper turn on S Elm St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers also found an open, cold beer in the vehicle, along with suspected marijuana.
- warrant executed on Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- death investigation on Barber St. where a man was found dead of apparent natural causes.
- theft by deception on N. Broad St. where a man reportedly sent money through Western Union, but took some of the cash back before the transaction was completed.
- domestic dispute on S. Broad St. where a man reported an incident during a custody exchange with his ex-wife.
