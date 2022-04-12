A man was recently arrested in Jefferson after someone reported finding bullet holes on the backside of their house.
According to the Jefferson Police Department report, a woman heard a loud noise in her house on Elberta Dr. and the walls shook. She found two bullet holes in a wall on the house. One of the rounds reportedly went through a wall and hit something on a nightstand.
Officers then relocated to another address on Elberta Dr. where a woman said she and a man had gotten into an argument and he'd left the scene. Officers found 20 bullet holes on a wall of the house that looked like exit holes. They also found several shell casings and marijuana, along with a handgun with an empty magazine.
Officers later arrested the man for discharging a firearm inside city limits; reckless conduct; and criminal trespass-family violence.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Jefferson PD included:
- information on Old Swimming Pool Rd. where a woman reportedly got upset and broke a lamp. Someone also said the woman may have wanted to harm herself, but the woman denied that.
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Borders St. where a possible convicted felon pawned a firearm.
- civil matter on Elrod Ave. where someone struck a mailbox and had a dispute with their landlord.
- wreck at Lawrenceville St. where a train struck a vehicle while traveling 19 miles-per-hour. The driver of the vehicle complained of chest pains, but denied medical transport.
