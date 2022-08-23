A man was recently arrested after allegedly fighting another man in a dispute over splitting the fees for a ride-share.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the report of simple battery on River Mist Cir. where a rideshare driver reported two men were fighting in the back of his vehicle over splitting the fees for the ride.
The two men and a woman paid for a ride after drinking at a restaurant. One of the men said the other man tried to argue with him over splitting the cost of the ride. The suspect then reportedly struck the alleged victim, threw him to the ground and struck him several more times.
The man had bruises to his face, knots on his head and blood covering his face and knee. He was checked by EMS, but refused transport.
The suspect didn't have any visible injuries. He denied attacking the man and said he was just defending himself.
Officers arrested the suspect, who screamed and acted belligerent on the way to the jail.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- possession of methamphetamine and wanted person located on Elrod Ave. where a man was arrested for a warrant after he asked that officers escort him to retrieve property. Officers also found meth on him.
- theft by deception on Danielsville St. where a man reported a scam involving an online purchase of a lawn mower.
- miscellaneous report on Elrod Ave. where someone said a man was coming off drugs and was "out of his head."
- miscellaneous report on Jefferson Terrace where a woman reported her daughter's boyfriend had sent threatening messages.
- theft by taking on Indian Springs Dr. where a man reported cash was missing from his bedroom.
- simple battery on Elrod Ave. where a woman said her brother grabbed her by the arm when she was intervening in an argument.
- wanted person on Storey Ln. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- information report on Hwy. 129 where a woman reported her vehicle was struck and the bumper was damaged.
- accident with injury on Sycamore St. where a 43-year-old woman and 8-year-old female were transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a single-vehicle wreck.
- theft by taking and battery on Oak Ln. where a man reported a firearm was taken.
- criminal trespass on Jimmy Reynolds Dr. where a woman reported another woman slashed her tires.
- wanted person located on Oak Ln. where officers arrested a man for a warrant.
- wanted person located on Elrod Ave. where officers arrested a man for a warrant.
- simple assault-domestic violence act and criminal trespass on Adventure Trail where a woman was arrested after reportedly breaking items and stabbing a recliner during an argument. During the argument, the woman also reportedly screamed and threatened a man and rubbed two knives together in a sharpening motion.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a woman said someone tried to get into her vehicle window.
- information on Sycamore St. where a woman said her husband ran her off the road during a dispute in the Athens area. The man reportedly had a juvenile in the vehicle with him.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a vehicle was damaged by another vehicle's door.
- information on Old Pendergrass Dr. where a woman reported a dispute with a store employee.
- information on Park Dr. where a man said his brother damaged his hats and helmet.
- hit and run on Old Pendergrass Dr. where a woman noticed damage on her vehicle.
- miscellaneous report on Helene Way where a man and woman argued and the incident turned physical. The woman reported tried to grab something from the man's hands and he pushed her.
- information report on Hwy. 129 where a man reported a missing concealed carry permit.
- no insurance and no registration on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.