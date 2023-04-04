A man was recently arrested after he fought another driver in Jefferson.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the report of simple battery on Sycamore St. after an off-duty sheriff's deputy witnessed the incident.
The suspect was reportedly frustrated with the victim's driving, so he got out of the car and hit the victim in the face. The suspect noted his actions were wrong and that he shouldn't have struck the person.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Jefferson PD included:
- damage to property on Jefferson Terrace where a woman said her vehicle brakes were cut.
- simple battery on Hwy. 129 where a man said someone struck him in the face.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a woman said another realtor took photos of her booth at a flea market and took her fliers.
- wanted person located on Washington St. where a man was arrested for a warrant after a wreck.
- med call on Washington St. where a med unit assisted a man who was found unresponsive.
- four-vehicle wreck with one injury on Hwy. 129. One person complained of wrist pain.
- wanted person located on Lee St. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- criminal trespass on Thomas Pkwy. where a man reported someone may have attempted to break into a door.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Concord Rd. where a man reported a custody issue.
- civil matter on Hwy. 129 where two people argued about truck repairs.
- forgery on Lee St. where a woman reported forged checks.
- domestic dispute on Pine St. where two people had a verbal dispute.
- no insurance and suspended license plate on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- wanted person located on Clay Dr. where a man was arrested for a warrant after officers saw him parked halfway in the roadway. Officers also smelled alcohol and marijuana in the vehicle.
- possession of marijuana on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the driver handed over the substance.
- three-vehicle wreck with one injury on Hwy. 129. No one was transported to the hospital.
- entering auto on Dry Pond Rd. where a man said someone broke into his vehicle and took an amp, car stereo and tools.
- driving while unlicensed; registration and license violation; and removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal on Mayberry Ln. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving in violation of conditions of a limited permit; registration violation; window tint violation; and tag light violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Maria Cir. where someone reported loud music.
- registration violation and wanted person located on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- death investigation on River Mist Cir. where a 23-year-old woman was found dead. Officers had been called to the location for a cardiac arrest.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Hwy. 129 where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- damage to property on Hwy. 129 where a man reported a damaged gate.
- criminal damage to property on Peach Hill Dr. where two vehicles were damaged.
- information on Railroad St. where two people argued and one of them said the other made threats.
- possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance and possession of a drug-related object on Lee St. where a woman was arrested after she reportedly slept in a vehicle. She had fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with a number of drug-related objects.
- financial transaction card fraud on Lee St. where a man reported someone took money from his account without permission.
- miscellaneous report on Isaiah Dr. where a woman was upset.
- miscellaneous report where a firearm stolen out of Jefferson was found in Cobb County.
- information on Dragon Dr. where a student reportedly threatened another at Jefferson Middle School.
- terroristic threats and acts on Thornhill Cir. where a woman said another woman sent her a threatening message and videos.
- mandatory education for children between 6-16 on Hoschton St. where a school representative delivered paperwork to the police department.
- simple battery on Hwy. 129 where a male was arrested after reportedly hitting another male at a business.
- information on Hoschton St. where a man reported a woman may have been drinking at a child's ball game. The woman had someone come to pick her up.
- defective tires; registration and license violation; possession of methamphetamine; and drugs in original container violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers saw a pipe in the man's vehicle and later found meth and Oxycodone and Percocets.
- simple battery and two counts of cruelty to children on Magnolia Ave. where a woman reported a man pushed her, choked her and hit her. She said the man wouldn't let her leave. The man was later arrested.
- disorderly person on Old Pendergrass Dr. where a man was upset and cursed at a store.
- theft by taking on Washington St. No additional information was provided.
- information on Dragon Dr. No additional information was provided.
- wanted person located; possession of methamphetamine; defective equipment; and driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers arrested the man for the warrant and later found meth in the vehicle.
- financial transaction card forgery; forgery; possession of cocaine; obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers; tampering with evidence; and financial identity fraud on Gordon St. where a man was arrested after attempting to withdraw nearly $5,000 with a fake ID. The man fled on foot, but was ultimately apprehended. Officers also found cocaine on the man, hidden inside a pen cap. The man also reportedly hid some cocaine in his mouth and spit it out.
