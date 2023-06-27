A man was recently arrested after a shooting incident in Commerce. Officers arrested the man — who said he had been shot at by another man — after they found marijuana and a firearm in a baby bag inside his vehicle.

The man was charged with possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime; purchase, possession, manufacture or distribution of marijuana; and theft by receiving stolen property-felony.

