A man was recently arrested after a shooting incident in Commerce. Officers arrested the man — who said he had been shot at by another man — after they found marijuana and a firearm in a baby bag inside his vehicle.
The man was charged with possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime; purchase, possession, manufacture or distribution of marijuana; and theft by receiving stolen property-felony.
The incident was reported on Duncan Circle. The arrested man said that both he and the other man were in their vehicles when the shooting occurred. He said words were exchanged and the other man shot at his vehicle. A baby was also in the vehicle.
A family member came to retrieve the baby and got two diaper bags from the vehicle.
A firearm and marijuana were found inside the bags. The man denied owning the firearm and said he was just transporting it for someone.
Officers later detained the other man, but he was taken to the hospital after falling. The man reportedly fell to his knees and laid down on the asphalt. He was spitting up blood and said his jaw may have been broken.
This is the fourth shooting incident reported in the City of Commerce in the past two months.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the Commerce Police Department included:
- theft by taking on Crestwood Cir. where a man reported a pellet gun was missing.
- information on Nunn St. where a woman reported possible mistreatment of children in another city.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol-less safe; failure to maintain lane; and open container on Pine Ave. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled alcohol on the man and he was arrested following field sobriety and breath tests. An open can of strawberry daiquiri was found in the vehicle.
- financial transaction card theft on South Elm St. where a man said his ex-girlfriend used his online Starbucks card to buy $46 worth of coffee and merchandise.
- information report on Ila Rd. where a woman reported a check was missing. She later found the check in a drawer.
- domestic dispute on Hickory St. where a woman said a man took lottery tickets from her and slammed her arm in the door of a truck when she tried to retrieve them.
- warrant executed; reckless driving; kidnapping; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; and aggravated assault on Homer Rd. where a man was arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop. He reportedly sped toward officers during the encounter. A woman was in the vehicle with him and said she asked multiple times to get out of the vehicle.
- damage to property on Northwood Dr. where a trailer rolled down a hill, struck a sewer drain and hopped a curb. It ran through a yard, struck a WiFi box and ultimately stopped after striking a vehicle.
- domestic dispute on Pine Ave. where two women got into a verbal argument, which almost turned physical.
