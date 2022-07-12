A man was recently arrested after he fired a gun multiple times at a baby shower in Jefferson.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called for the incident on July 4 on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy.
According to witnesses, the suspect got upset after he lost a pair of sunglasses and started accusing people of taking them. The man reportedly continued to get upset and threatened to kill someone.
He reportedly went across the street and stood by his vehicle and shot 2-3 rounds about 10 feet from the road. Witnesses were not sure which direction the man shot the gun. One witness said that the man grabbed the gun and asked "Who wants some?"
Two people on the scene were able to get the gun and bullets from the man.
The man was arrested for discharging a firearm while under the influence; reckless conduct; and discharge of a gun or pistol near a public highway.
Man says another tried to run him over
A man recently reported another man attempted to run him over during a dispute in Pendergrass.
JCSO deputies were called for the incident on Hwy. 82 N on July 1. The complainant said he'd been involved in a physical altercation with two other men.
According to the complainant, one of the two men grabbed a baseball bat during the altercation and handed it to the other, but the man never struck the complainant with the bat.
The complainant said he left the location and later saw the two men driving while he was walking. He said the driver attempted to run him over, and his arm was hit by the side mirror of the vehicle. The complainant said the driver then tried twice more to run him over, but missed both times.
At that point, the complainant said the men got out of the vehicle with one carrying a hammer and the other carrying the bat. He said one of the men hit him with the bat and he was able to knee him in the face and place him in a chokehold. The man holding the bat reportedly swung the bat backward and hit the complainant in the head a fire times before the complainant was able to disarm him.
The two men then reportedly left the scene.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- information on I-85 where deputies gave a man a courtesy ride after he was seen walking down the side of the road.
- information on Windmill Ln. where a man wanted a welfare check on his daughter. The daughter was OK, but upset that the police were called.
- suspicious activity on Woods Bridge Rd. where a man walked on the side of the road.
- suspicious activity on B. Wilson Rd. where a woman said a man asked her if she lived alone and if she had any cash.
- dispute on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported two customers got in his face and one of them knocked over a rack of clothes. The man had reportedly followed the two, suspecting they were shoplifting.
- suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee thought someone was trying to shoplift.
- lost/found item on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man reported his wallet was missing.
- information on B. Wilson Rd. where a foul smell was coming from a fridge in a residence.
- burglary on Erastus Church Rd. where someone entered a residence and took medication and a firearm.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone took sweatshirts.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone took multiple shirts and sweaters.
JEFFERSON
- temporary protection order service on Arcade Park St. where officers retrieved a firearm and magazine while they were issuing a TPO.
- welfare check on Stillwater Ln. where a man backed into a garage and he and a family member reportedly argued.
- agency assist on Hwy. 15 where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a single-vehicle wreck. The man's truck and trailer traveled down an embankment and the man said his head hurt following the accident.
- civil matter on Stan Evans Dr. where a juvenile didn't want to go with her mother.
- information on Jefferson River Rd. where someone found an injured kitten.
- damage to property at Lake Vista Estates where a vehicle backed into a light pole.
- civil matter on Adams Rd. where there was a dispute over an eviction.
- suspicious activity on Stillwood Pl. where a woman walked through a subdivision giving information about solar panels.
- custody dispute on Hidden Oaks Trail where a man reported a woman wouldn't release their child to him.
- possible overdose on Riley Rd. where EMS checked on a man after a possible overdose. Narcan was also administered.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Dibble Dr. where a man with an extensive medical history was found dead.
- welfare check on Sealy Ln. where family members wanted a welfare check on a juvenile. The juvenile had reportedly gotten into an argument with a family member after reportedly refusing to stop using drugs. The juvenile left the residence to stay at a different location.
- dispute on Doster Rd. where neighbors argued over a trail camera.
- dispute on Lebanon Church Rd. where neighbors argued over a property line.
- information on Camden Loop where someone left items at a construction site.
- dispute on Jett Roberts Rd. where siblings had a dispute in a vehicle.
- agency assist on Hwy. 82 S where deputies assisted with a single-vehicle wreck with one ejection. EMS tended to the driver.
- driving without a license and stop/yield sign violation on Hwy. 11 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on South Apple Valley Rd. where a woman said fireworks debris was coming onto her property.
- possession of Schedule II drugs and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Hwy. 11 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop after officers found marijuana and cocaine.
- burglary on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy. where a door was pried open and toolboxes were missing.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a man said he received a call that showed up on the caller ID as Gum Springs Elementary School, but it was someone telling him he needed to renew his car warranty.
- welfare check on Brockton Oaks Dr. where deputies checked on a man who was OK.
- welfare check on Psalms Dr. where officers checked on a woman who yelled after she fell while chasing frogs.
- suspicious activity on Eugene Ct. where someone rode a dirt bike on someone's property.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and later committed to a mental health center. He also reportedly threw a guitar and hit a family member and pushed another family member.
- theft by taking on Boogies Run where a man reported a dirt bike was stolen. It was later recovered.
- warrant service on Washington St. where deputies retrieved a woman who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- information and dispute on Old Pendergrass Rd. where two people had an argument over possibly missing items.
- welfare check on Rachel View Ct. where deputies checked on a juvenile who was OK.
- information on Creek Nation Rd. where a woman reported someone sent mean messages via social media.
- deposit account fraud on Mark Dodd Rd. where someone reported a fake check.
- dispute and civil matter on Lester Wood Rd. where neighbors argued over limb cutting.
- suicide threats on Toy Wright Rd. where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after she reportedly had thoughts about self-harm.
- possible overdose on Lebanon Church Rd. where EMS checked a woman who reportedly took Oxycodone. Someone at the location had given her Narcan.
MAYSVILLE
- battery on Maysville Rd. where someone reported possible child abuse after a juvenile had bruises and scratches on their body and a bit mark on their leg.
- harassing communications on Maysville Rd. where a woman reported another woman and her family members contacted her after she blocked them.
- criminal damage to property-second degree on Deadwyler Rd. where a man said someone blew up his mailbox.
- agency assist on Hwy. 82 Spur where a driver was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after he struck a cow with his vehicle.
- warrant service on Fountain Dr. (Gillsville) where a woman was arrested for a warrant during a call about a domestic dispute over children.
- damage to property on White Tail Dr. (Gillsville) where a man reported someone damaged his mailbox.
- welfare check on Maysville Rd. where deputies attempted to check on a woman who did not show up for work, which was uncharacteristic of her according to coworkers. Deputies were not able to make contact with the woman. Deputies were later called back for a similar report and learned the woman had been arrested out-of-county.
- criminal trespass on Donahuu Rd. where a man said someone came into his residence without permission.
- dispute on Red Oak Rd. where a couple had a verbal dispute.
NICHOLSON
- suspicious activity on Woodpecker Ln. where someone thought someone was in his vehicle.
- information on Old Hwy. 441 where a woman reported a scam call. They caller said they'd kidnapped the woman's sister and demanded money.
- information on Broad St. where deputies smelled marijuana in a vehicle during a traffic stop. The owner destroyed the substance on the scene.
- juvenile issue on Lakeview Dr. where juveniles reportedly got close to fireworks despite being told not to.
- information on Mulberry St. where a woman asked for assistance in finding her runaway dog.
- information on Sawdust Trail where a man said he got into an argument with someone and left walking with his baby. A family member came to pick them up.
- information on Jim David Rd. where someone reported a man shot a gun in a backyard. The homeowner said they were shooting off fireworks.
- simple battery on Steeplechase Rd. where a man and woman argued over loud music and both claimed the incident turned physical, but had conflicting stories.
- information on Shiloh Rd. where a man wanted information on what to do about a custody dispute.
- dispute on Sawdust Trail where people argued when a woman tried to retrieve belongings.
- suicide threats on Autumn Dr. where a juvenile was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after taking 30 Ibuprofen pills.
- suicide threats on Quail Ridge Dr. where a woman was taken to the hospital after reportedly shooting herself in the head. She was breathing and her eyes were partially open when deputies made contact with her.
NORTH JACKSON
- lost/found item on Lanier Rd. where two dogs were missing, but later found.
- agency assist on Holly Springs Rd. where a vehicle rear-ended another and the driver left the scene.
- criminal trespass on Oak Crest Ln. where a man reported someone tried to take a four-wheeler. The suspects fled when the man went outside.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Plainview Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- warrant service and welfare check on Hwy. 60 where a juvenile was arrested for a warrant.
- dispute on Mountain Creek Church Rd. where family members argued because one of them refused to leave.
- suspicious activity on Oak Crest Ln. where a man reported someone tried to take his four-wheeler.
- suspicious activity on Water Lily Way where a man reportedly shut off a water valve and took lumber.
- damage to property on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot.
- dispute on Guy Cooper Rd. where family members had a verbal argument.
- suspicious activity on Stockton Farm Rd. where someone reported vehicles may have been at a residence involved in an ongoing civil case.
- dispute on Lanier Rd. where a woman wanted a roommate to leave.
- entering auto on Walnut Creek Cir. where someone entered a vehicle and took winning lottery tickets.
- animal complaint on Oak Crest Ln. where a man said two dogs advanced on him while he was walking.
SOUTH JACKSON
- information on Winford Smith Rd. where a man wanted his sons criminally trespassed from his property.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. where a man was walking on the side of the road.
- suspicious activity on Archer Grove School Rd. where a man and woman argued and the man reportedly made comments about self-harm. The man denied wanting to harm himself when asked by deputies.
- suspicious activity on Archer Grove School Rd. where three people found a dog and tried to find its owner.
- agency assist on Hwy. 330 where someone reported a woman "wasn't acting right" and that drugs may have been involved.
- open container and DUI-alcohol on Jefferson River Rd. where a man was arrested after he was found asleep in a vehicle. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. An open container of beer was also seen in the vehicle. He refused breath and blood tests.
- theft by taking on Timber Ridge Dr. where a man reported a firearm, brace and three magazines were missing from a package.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 where deputies assisted with qa vehicle fire.
- damage to a vehicle on Tallassee Rd. where deputies were called for a two-vehicle wreck with no injuries.
- entering auto on Hwy. 330 where a man said his cell phone was missing from his vehicle.
WEST JACKSON
•suicide threats on Thornhill Dr. where a man reportedly ingested 200 pills of Parkinson’s disease medication. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, according to the incident report.
•theft on Gold Crest Dr. where a man said he was not refunded $200 related to a transaction for the sale of tires.
•information on Chatuge Dr. where a complainant reportedly encountered a man at a home construction site who became very defensive when approached. The man at the site reportedly told the complainant that he was going to call 9-1-1 on him. The complainant told the man that he was also calling 9-1-1.
•threats on Shirley Ct. where a man reportedly drove to his ex-girlfriend’s residence after she alerted the JCSO that he might return after he’d moved out. A deputy reportedly met with the woman and later saw a vehicle matching the description of her ex-boyfriend’s arrive at the residence after she’d left. The deputy reportedly told the man that his ex-girlfriend did not want him there. When contacted, the woman, however, declined to return to her home to sign paperwork to bar the man from the residence, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on River Bend Dr. where a man said his mother sent him texts saying that his father was going to kill her. A deputy responded to the scene, but both the man’s mother and father told the deputy that everything was fine. The deputy reported smelling alcohol on the couple.
•agency assist on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man was reportedly transported to the hospital for alcohol poisoning.
•agency assist on Wilbur Dr. where a man was reportedly having diabetic issues and being aggressive with his wife. The man calmed down after a medical unit restored his blood-sugar level, according to the incident report.
•suicide threats on Downing St. where a woman reportedly texted her boyfriend that she wanted to kill herself and then took a large amount of Ibuprofen. A medical unit checked the woman’s vitals and determined that she was OK. The woman told a deputy that she did not want to commit suicide but was depressed.
•juvenile issue on Boulder Crest where a juvenile was reportedly found walking down the road after getting in an argument with his mother.
•theft on Hunter Dr. where $900 worth of tire rims were reported stolen.
•dispute on Ridge Way where two people reportedly argued over a small trench on the complainant’s property.
•theft on Ednaville Rd. where a woman said her boyfriend moved out and took a tablet that belonged to her.
•hit-and-run on Bill Watkins Rd. where a woman said her vehicle was hit by a man driving a motorcycle who then sped off.
•agency assist on New Liberty Church Rd. at Royal Crest where an accident with injuries was reported. Both drivers were reportedly treated by emergency medical services staff and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•agency assist on White St. where a man with Parkinson’s disease reportedly experienced a medical issue and was transported to the hospital.
