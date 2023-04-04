A man was recently arrested after reportedly firing a weapon during a domestic dispute.
The incident was reported to the Arcade Police Department on Rock Forge Rd. on March 20.
According to the report, the man had been arguing with a woman at the location. He was reportedly under the influence and fired several rounds from a semi-automatic handgun into the ground during the dispute.
The man was charged with discharging a firearm while under the influence and reckless conduct.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Arcade PD included:
- animal control-nuisance on Hickory Trail where a man shot and killed a dog that attacked his cat.
- identity theft fraud when using or possessing identity information concerning a person and computer trespass on Azalea Dr. where a man reported someone redirected his pension account deposits.
- warrant served on Old Hwy. 82 S where officers retrieved a man who had a warrant.
- no insurance and expired registration on Hwy. 129 where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- civil matter on Grace Dr. where a man reported a custody issue.
- no insurance and expired registration on Hwy. 129 where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- suspicious incident on Cedarwood Dr. where a woman reported a construction worker behaved oddly.
- agency assist on Davis Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after a possible overdose. The man was also given Narcan.
- suspicious incident on Azalea Dr. where a man reported an issue when he showed up at a residence to clean gutters. A resident had been asleep and was unaware of the appointment for the gutter cleaning.
- welfare check on Ridgewood Rd. where officers attempted to check on a man and learned he'd been in the hospital for a medical procedure.
- civil matter on Birch Ct. where someone planned to evict a family member.
- animal complaint on Athens Hwy. where a calf was out of its pasture.
- battery-family violence on Swann Rd. where officers learned of a dispute that happened inside the city.
- ungovernable child on Rock Forge Rd. where a juvenile didn't want to go to school.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where someone reported two people on bikes behind an abandoned business.
- suspicious incident on Tanglewood Rd. where someone reported reckless driving or racing.
- simple battery and theft by taking on Rock Forge Rd. where a domestic dispute resulted in an arrest.
- suspended registration and driving without a valid license on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.