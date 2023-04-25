A man was recently arrested after firing a gun during a domestic dispute in Commerce.
According to the report, the man had gotten violent toward a woman at a Brandy Dr. residence. The woman said he pointed a gun at her and fired a round through the ceiling of the bedroom.
They separated for the night, but the woman called the Commerce Police Department when she returned from work the next day and the man started yelling at her.
When officers arrived, the man shut himself inside a room and told officers they'd have to come inside and get him.
Officers secured warrants on the man for aggravated assault and obstruction the next day. They returned to the residence to arrest the man after the woman texted and said he'd shot a hole in the closet with a shotgun.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the CPD included:
- hands-free violation and driving without a valid license on Jefferson St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving without a valid license and too fast for conditions on Hwy. 441 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving without a valid license and too fast for conditions on Homer Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- warrant executed and no insurance on Veterans Memorial Pkwy. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and tag light violation on North Broad St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- no insurance and hands-free violation on South Elm St. where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- burglary (felony) and entering auto on Chestnut St. where someone reportedly broke into a residence and took two televisions. Someone also reportedly took tools from a truck and broke a window on the truck.
- harassing communications where a man called the police to report a family member had called cursing and threatening to damage or steal property.
- runaway juvenile on South Elm St. where a woman reported her 16-year-old daughter had runaway.
- information on Katie Ln. where family members wanted officers to check on a man.
- harassment on Maysville Rd. where a man reported an unknown man had confronted him multiple times.
