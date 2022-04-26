A man was recently arrested after grabbing a gun during a domestic dispute.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the report of simple assault on Gordon St.
According to the report, a man and a female family member argued. The woman said she grabbed a bat when the man began getting louder and more aggressive, but said she didn't raise it at him.
The man reportedly grabbed a gun and said "I'll hit you with these guns." The man didn't point the gun at the woman.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- wanted person located on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- no insurance and no registration on Hog Mountain Rd. where a driver was cited during a traffic stop.
- theft by taking on Apex Dr. where a man was arrested after reportedly stealing pallets.
- welfare check on MLK Dr. where an elderly woman was upset about a family member not taking proper care of her.
- theft by shoplifting on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman took handbags from a store without paying for them. Officers obtained a warrant on the suspect.
- custody dispute on Washington St. where a woman reported her ex-husband didn't return their child.
- wanted person located on Pine St. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on N. Public Square where two juveniles reportedly harassed employees at a store. They were criminally trespassed from the property.
- theft by taking an automobile (felony) on Galilee Church Rd. where a man reported someone took his truck. The vehicle was later found and returned to the man.
- criminal damage to property on Washington St. where a church parking lot was damaged.
- death investigation on Duke St. where a woman was found dead from an apparent suicide.
- affray on Hwy. 129 where multiple people reportedly fought. The two sides had conflicting stories and officers couldn't see the incident on surveillance video. One person involved reportedly showed a gun during the incident.
- information on Hwy. 129 where someone reportedly paid with counterfeit money.
- entering auto on Hwy. 129 N where a woman said her purse was stolen from her vehicle. A window was also broken on the vehicle.
- med call on Douglas Rd. where a man was given Narcan and taken to the hospital after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle.
- theft by receiving stolen property-felony (automobile) on Possum Creek Rd. where a vehicle was taken, but later found.
- information on Anderson St. where a man said someone used his debit card.
- civil matter on Sycamore St. where a woman said she purchased a vehicle, but hadn't received the title from the dealership.
- simple battery and criminal trespass on Oak Ave. where two women argued and the incident turned physical.
- driving under the influence (DUI); leaving the scene of an accident; and failure to maintain lane on Hog Mountain Rd. where a man was arrested following a hit and run. Officers found the man driving a vehicle with the hood up, which was covering the windshield. The driver was arrested after a field sobriety test.
