A man was recently arrested in Commerce after showing up at an ex-girlfriend’s house and attempting to get inside the home. The man was ultimately arrested after officers found him hiding inside the woman’s vehicle.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for the incident on Willoughby Homes on Feb. 12 shortly before 4 a.m.
The woman’s boyfriend initially thought he heard someone knocking. The woman later looked out the window and saw her ex-boyfriend knocking on the children’s window, trying to wake a juvenile up to let him inside the residence.
Officers ultimately found the suspect in the rear floorboard of the woman’s locked vehicle.
He was arrested for a warrant and for entering auto. The man was also given a criminal trespass warning.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
•financial transaction card fraud on Terrace Ridge Dr. where a woman reported money was taken from her account.
•recovered stolen motor vehicle on Maysville Rd. where a stolen vehicle was found in a store parking lot.
•driving without a valid license and failure to stop at a stop sign on S. Broad St. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
•warrant executed and theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 334 where a woman was arrested for a warrant after reportedly shoplifting a pack of sausages from a store. She was also given a criminal trespass warning from the store.
•warrant executed on Hwy. 441 where a woman was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
•domestic dispute on Ridgeway Rd. where a man became upset during an apparent mental health episode. The man also yelled at officers during the encounter.
•warrant executed on Hwy. 15 where a man was arrested for a warrant after officers saw him sitting in a driveway.
•information on Bennett St. where a woman thought someone had been coming to her residence and using her electricity.
•driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and failure to maintain lane on South Broad St. where a man was arrested after a wreck involving a building and a staircase. He reportedly smelled of alcohol, appeared intoxicated and was ultimately arrested.
•financial transaction card theft on Maysville Rd. where someone used a company card for fraudulent purchases.
•theft by taking on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a business reported part of a delivery was missing.
