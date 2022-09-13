A man was recently arrested after fleeing from deputies in South Jackson.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle for tag and light violations on Hwy. 129. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Sept. 2.
The driver fled from deputies and two pursuits were reported. Both pursuits were ultimately cancelled. During one of the pursuits, the man reportedly traveled over 110 miles-per-hour. Traffic was minimal on the roads, according to the report.
The driver was ultimately stopped in Athens-Clarke county and admitted to fleeing and said it was "stupid."
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- dispute on Apple Valley Rd. where a man reported a woman harassed him about money.
- warrant service and transport on Ila Rd. where deputies retrieved a woman who had a warrant, but she was ultimately released because there was an order lifting the bench warrant.
- threats on Windmill Ln. where a man reported another man sent him a text message with vulgarities and reportedly threatened him.
- suspicious activity on B. Wilson Rd. where someone reported people were trying to enter an apartment.
- information on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone reported hearing a fight. The noise was from a store employee who screamed when they saw a spider and hit a broom against the wall in an attempt to kill it.
- damage to property on Jefferson Rd. where a vehicle hydro-planed and went off the road, causing damage to the vehicle and a fence.
- theft by taking on Apple Valley Rd. where a man reported a stolen vehicle tag.
- information on I-85 N where a woman reported a tractor-trailer ran her husband off the road.
- mental person on Maysville Rd. where a woman was transported to the hospital after an apparent mental health issue. She reportedly heard voices telling her to let chickens go and she released chickens from a nearby coop. She also reportedly damaged a screen door and took a pitchfork.
- civil matter on Groaning Rock Rd. where a man reported an issue with a vehicle title.
- theft by refund fraud on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man brought shoes in for a refund. Once the refund was issued, he reportedly grabbed the shoes and left.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone stole four pairs of sunglasses.
- suspicious activity on Millstone Ave. where a man said he saw someone walking in his yard.
- possession of certain controlled substances or marijuana and agency assist on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop. Officers also found suspected marijuana and methamphetamine in the vehicle, along with smoking devices and grinders.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called for a dispute between students at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
JEFFERSON
- private property accident on Indian River Dr. where a garage door was damaged by a vehicle.
- simple assault on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman said a neighbor approached her aggressively and got in her face. The woman reportedly called the woman and vulgarity and said she would slap her.
- agency assist on I-85 N where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol at a wreck scene.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and protective headgear violation on Sycamore St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He said he may have had methamphetamine, but the substance was not located.
- suspicious activity on Louie Ln. where two people heard a car alarm go off and heard dogs barking. They later discovered a trash can had been moved and there were scratches on the door handles of a vehicle.
- civil matter on Barber Rd. where someone repossessed a trailer, which had a race car on it. The repo employee attempted to contact someone about removing the race car, but was unsuccessful. The race car owner made contact with the repo employee and the race car was returned to him.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Clover Mill Dr. where an elderly woman with a medical history was found deceased.
- hit and run on I-85 N where a man said another driver struck his vehicle from behind.
- welfare check on Psalms Dr. where deputies checked on a woman who had fallen previously.
- burglary-second degree and theft by taking on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone broke into a restaurant and took cash.
- dispute on Nathaniel Dr. (Arcade) where a man and woman had an argument. The man claimed the woman "went crazy and attacked him."
- dispute on B. Whitfield Rd. where a man and woman had an argument and the man said the woman hit him, but deputies didn't see any evidence of that.
- dispute on Ellington Dr. where a man and woman argued and the woman reportedly scratched the man's face.
- agency assist on I-85 N where deputies assisted the Braselton Police Department with a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Clover Ridge Dr. where juveniles rang someone's doorbell and ran away.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where an inmate reportedly assaulted an officer.
- noise complaint on Johnson Mill Rd. where a woman reported hearing gunfire.
- noise complaint on Blue Grass Dr. where a man reported hearing loud gunshots. A neighbor said someone was shooting off fireworks.
- agency assist on Hwy. 82 where deputies assisted the GSP with a single-vehicle wreck with injuries. The driver was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
- dispute and suicide threats on W. J. Dills Rd. where deputies checked on a woman who denied wanting to harm herself.
- noise complaint on Johnson Mill Rd. where someone reported gunshots.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce and taillight violation on Winder Hwy. where a woman was given a warning during a traffic stop. The woman also turned over a "joint," which was destroyed on the scene.
- agency assist on Standridge Rd. where a man was transported to the hospital after a possible bad reaction to medicine.
- fall at courthouse on Jackson Pkwy. where a juvenile who had recently had brain surgery was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta after falling and hitting their head at the courthouse. A family member of the child said a janitor had been buffing the floor where the child fell and the janitor had not placed a "Caution, Wet Area" sign up. Deputies determined the child wasn't in the area where the floor was being buffed. The child fell while running. An update in the report indicates the child is reportedly going to be OK.
- theft by taking on Jefferson River Rd. where a man reported a trailer and mower were missing.
- information on Meadowcreek Dr. where a man reported a speeding vehicle.
- private property accident on Winder Hwy. where a two-vehicle accident was reported. There were no injuries.
- theft by taking on Whitney Rd. where a man said his trailer was taken.
- operating a motor vehicle without registration and insurance violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- warrant service on Hwy. 82 S where deputies recognized a man walking and arrested him for a warrant. Officers also found marijuana on him.
- insurance violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace Cir. where someone reported a person was banging on their door and covering the peep hole.
- financial transaction card fraud on Whirlaway St. where a woman reported someone used her credit card.
- aggressive driving on Bell Wood Rd. where a woman reported someone she knew was harassing her and tried to run her off the road.
- burglary; criminal damage to property-second degree; and theft by taking on Hammond Rd. where three people reportedly went under a home and took a hot water heater and tools. They also reportedly cut insulation and wiring.
- welfare check on Red Bird Dr. where a woman was taken to the hospital after someone reported she hadn't eaten in several days.
- dispute on Old Barne Trail where multiple people argued about a speeding vehicle.
- financial transaction card fraud on Traditions Way where a woman reported a fraudulent purchase.
- agency assist on I-85 S where deputies were called for a vehicle fire involving tires on a trailer. It had been put out before deputies arrived.
- information on 4W Farm Rd. where a man reported he hadn't been able to locate his wife, but she was ultimately found.
- insurance violation on Hwy. 129 N where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- dispute on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man said a vehicle followed him.
- suicide threats on Toy Wright Rd. where med units checked on a man who reportedly made comments about self-harm.
MAYSVILLE
- theft by taking on Ridgeway Church Rd. where a woman said her husband took her vehicle and left her stranded at their business. She said he also took her iPad. She also reported previous abuse.
- civil matter on Dogwood Ct. (Gillsville) where a woman and a locksmith had a dispute over payment.
- dispute on Plainview Rd. where family members had a verbal argument.
- agency assist on Old Miller Rd. where a woman was transported to the hospital after she was found not breathing.
- DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 52 where a man was arrested after someone reported his vehicle was in a ditch. The man reportedly smelled of alcohol and was stumbling. He refused to take a field sobriety test.
- suspicious activity on Hale Rd. where a man was upset about someone "picking on" him.
- animal complaint on Gillsville Rd. where someone reported a cow in the roadway.
- private property accident on Gaillard Dr. where a vehicle backed into another.
- loitering or prowling on Horse Shoe Bend where a man was arrested after beating on someone's door and yelling. The man reportedly appeared intoxicated and also appeared to want to fight or flee.
- identity fraud on Plainview Rd. where a man reported a possible fraud/scam incident.
- dispute and warrant service on Shady Lane Ct. where two men argued and one of them was arrested for a warrant.
- simple assault; criminal trespass; and battery/simple battery-family violence on Hillside Way where a man reportedly threatened a woman and lunged at her. He also reportedly broke a window trying to get into the residence and used a brick to damage a window on a vehicle. He fled the scene before officers arrived.
NICHOLSON
- information on Steeple Chase Rd. where a woman reported an ongoing bullying incident involving her son. She said another juvenile had made threats and a derogatory comment toward her son.
- obstruction of officers; basic rules violation; and headlight violation on Hwy. 441 South where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The man was stopped for speeding while it was raining. The man reportedly refused to roll down the window and wouldn't give officers his driver's license. He also used profanities toward the deputy during the stop, at one point calling the deputy a "c--k sucker."
- animal complaint on Old Athens Dr. where a woman reported an aggressive dog.
- threats on Stapler Dr. where a woman said her ex-husband made threats.
- dispute on Cedar Dr. where family members had a verbal dispute.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 N where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- juvenile issue on Kesler Rd. where a man reported his juvenile son left a residence. The juvenile later returned in someone's vehicle, which reportedly smelled of marijuana.
- fraudulent telephone solicitation on Sawdust Trail where a man reported a phone scam. Someone had texted the man and demanded money. They reportedly threatened to report him for a crime if he didn't.
- animal complaint on Jim David Rd. where a woman said her neighbor's dogs got loose and chased her son.
- criminal damage to property-second degree and dispute on Woodpecker Ln. where a man and woman argued and the woman reportedly damaged items.
- suspicious activity on Wages Bridge Rd. where a woman knocked on someone's door because she needed a ride.
NORTH JACKSON
- dispute on Old State Rd. where a man and his landlord had a dispute over rent.
- suspicious activity on Nichols Rd. where someone reported people may have been on their property.
- suspicious activity on John B. Brooks Rd. where deputies checked on a woman in a parking lot. She was waiting for a ride to a hotel.
- speeding on Hwy. 129 where a man was given a warning citation during a traffic stop. Marijuana and a grinder were also found during the stop.
- suspicious activity on Fairview Rd. where a man saw a vehicle that was possibly involved in a previous burglary.
- suspicious activity on Oak Crest Ln. where a man reported people had been parking near his property.
- hit and run on I-85 N where a man reported a truck side-swiped him and kept driving. Deputies found a wrecked pickup truck further down the road. A man coming from the vehicle reportedly smelled of alcohol. An open container of beer was also found. The man was ultimately arrested by Commerce police.
- simple assault and simple battery on Mangum Ln. where two men were arrested after a fight involving another man. One of them reportedly threw a rock at the complainant and punched him in the face. The other reportedly got in the complainant's face.
- information on Renee Dr. where a man said someone found his miniature pony and wouldn't return it.
SOUTH JACKSON
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce; DUI-alcohol; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 330 where a man was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck. Officers found the man lying down in a ditch and told them he was "avoiding rednecks." The man reportedly smelled of alcohol and wasn't able to stand up or walk unassisted. He refused to take a field sobriety test. Deputies later found marijuana on him.
- welfare check on Timber Ridge Rd. where deputies attempted to make contact with a woman, but weren't able to find her.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 330 where someone reported a possible homeless person living out of a can. Officers made contact with a man who said he traded for the vehicle and was waiting for someone to assist him.
- suspicious activity on Drew Ln. where people were painting a residence at night.
- custody dispute on Crooked Creek Rd. where a man and woman had a dispute over a custody agreement.
- mental person Ethridge Rd. (Winder) where a woman reported her daughter refused to return to the car and was having a mental breakdown. The daughter denied this and said she didn't want to harm herself.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 330 where a man was parked in a vehicle. He said he had permission to be there.
- damage to property on Savage Rd. where a vehicle struck a mailbox.
- suspicious activity on Pittman Hill Rd. where a woman reported a truck was parked on her property.
- identity fraud on Harris Hills Dr. where a woman said someone used her information to apply for an account.
WEST JACKSON
•suspicious activity on Michigan Circle/Burton Dr. where a young girl was seen walking out of a house under construction and getting into a van.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where multiple people got into a physical altercation with an intoxicated female who attempted to drive with an infant in the vehicle. The woman’s step-father reportedly took the keys from her and drove them to a residence. He denied that the dispute was physical.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 53 where a man said another driver crossed into his lane, struck his vehicle and continued towards Hwy. 124.
•theft on Jackson Trail Rd. where a male reportedly stole a truck parked at a business after breaking its window and then hot-wiring it. Footage of the reported theft was captured by security cameras. An employee of the business said he was off all weekend and noticed the vehicle missing when he returned to work.
•suspicious activity on Cabin Dr. where a woman said that she suspected her ex-husband of drinking when he dropped their son off for tennis practice.
•suspicious activity on Muscogree Dr. where a man was reportedly walking around while possibly under the influence of a substance. The man spoke to a deputy coherently, according to the incident report, but said he was receiving assistance for mental health. He, however, said he was not taking medications. He was given a ride to a gas station.
•overdue motorist on Pine Cove Ct. where a man said his girlfriend drove away from their residence with her daughter after being fired from her job and was unsure where she went. A deputy told him an Apple air tag in the vehicle revealed that she was driving on I-285.
