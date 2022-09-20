A man was recently arrested after an apparent outburst during a jury trial at the Jackson County Courthouse.
The man reportedly started pacing when a verdict was handed down for a family member. He then reportedly ran to the side of the courtroom that has swinging doors that access the judge, court report, defendants' table, prosecution table and jury box.
"I believed he was going to cause harm to (the judge) or anybody else on the other side of the doors," according to a deputy.
The man was apprehended by officers, but fought with them and repeatedly kicked at them. Family members also reportedly tried to interfere with the man's arrest.
One officer's hand was injured during the encounter and was swollen and beginning to bruise.
