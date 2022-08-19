A Jefferson man was arrested after not reporting the death of his girlfriend.
Azael Alberto Lopez-Gonzalez, 35, 613 Davis Rd., Jefferson, was arrested by the Arcade Police Department on Aug. 18 and was charged with concealing death of another.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A Jefferson man was arrested after not reporting the death of his girlfriend.
Azael Alberto Lopez-Gonzalez, 35, 613 Davis Rd., Jefferson, was arrested by the Arcade Police Department on Aug. 18 and was charged with concealing death of another.
Lopez-Gonzalez told officers that he and his girlfriend had been drinking during the night and when he woke the next morning, he found she was dead. Fearing a family member would find the woman's body, the man reportedly put her body in the back seat of his vehicle and moved her from his Davis Rd. residence to a Woods Bridge Rd. location.
He called 911 at 3:45 p.m. The woman, who was 20 years old, was said to have died at 6 a.m.
Officers said the woman's face had bruising to it and a white foam was coming from her mouth. She had no pulse and was cold to the touch, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office report.
Investigators, the coroner and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were also notified.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.