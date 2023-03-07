A man was recently arrested after pulling a knife on another man during an argument at a Commerce business. The argument apparently started after the suspect was late for work.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for the aggravated assault incident on North Elm St.
A man said the suspect showed up three hours late for work and seemed agitated when he arrived. An argument ensued after the man told the suspect he needed to call the manager before starting work.
The suspect allegedly hit the man with a hot sauce bottle and picked up a kitchen knife, using it “offensively” against the man. The suspect’s knife didn’t make contact with the man.
The man said he struck the suspect and he then dropped the knife. The two men continued hitting each other until another employee broke up the scuffle.
The suspect reportedly left the scene, but later returned and was arrested.
Other recent incidents reported to the Commerce PD included:
•headlight violation and driving while license is suspended or revoked on S. Broad St. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
•custody dispute on South Elm St. where a woman reported her ex-husband refused to bring their children for a custody exchange.
•information report on Maysville Rd. where a man argued with employees at a business. He also reportedly took a firearm from his pocket and set it inside his vehicle during the argument.
•warrant executed on Ila Rd. where a woman was arrested for a warrant at a convenience store.
•damage to property on Heritage Hills Dr. where a WiFi box was damaged.
•driving while license is suspended or revoked and suspended registration on South Broad St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•driving under the influence (DUI)-refusal and failure to maintain lane on Williford St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop after driving in the wrong lane. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
•theft by taking on Heather Ln. where a woman reported an alter was missing.
•battery-family violence on Oak St. where a man reported another man put him in a chokehold and kneed him in the face. The complainant said he also had a drink that had made him sick.
•warrant executed on Hospital Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
•information report on Belmont St. where a woman noticed fraudulent charges on her EBT account.
•lost/mislaid property on Maysville Rd. where a man found suspected methamphetamine.
•driving without a valid license and driving too fast for conditions on North Elm St. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
•public drunkenness and simple battery against a police officer on South Broad St. where officers attempted to arrest a woman who was acting belligerent. She reported pushed the officer repeatedly while cursing. The woman was tasered and taken to the ground, where she was detained.
•information walk-in report where a woman reported her teenage son left a residence after a dispute between family. He was later returned to his mother.
