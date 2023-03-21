A man was recently arrested on a number of charges after setting multiple fires at a Jefferson residence.
The man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault-family violence; arson; and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime following the incident on April Lane.
The incident started after the man and a woman had a dispute about the house being shown to a potential buyer. The man reportedly got upset, then started a fire inside the house and a second one on the front porch. He also reportedly poured gasoline on the fire on the porch.
The man also had a firearm on him during the incident.
Deputies arrested the man after finding him in a locked beorom inside the home.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- dispute on Old Harden Orchard Rd. where a woman was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after falling during a dispute.
- welfare check on W. W. Gary Rd. where officers checked on a woman who may have been hurt. The woman was OK.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported three people took merchandise from the store.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 where a vehicle was damaged after the driver drove off the road, causing the vehicle to overturn.
- suspicious activity on Haggard Rd. where a man reported a suspicious vehicle and said he heard a gunshot.
- violation of a court order on B. Wilson Rd. where a man reported a woman made comments about him on social media.
- dispute on Poplar Rd. where a man and woman argued and the woman wanted him to leave.
- custody dispute on Commerce Rd. where a woman said the father of their children took the kids out-of-town after being told not to do so.
- suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man was looking through a dumpster.
- welfare check on Hickory Dr. where deputies checked on a man after an apparent misunderstanding.
- civil matter on Hope Rd. where a man reported an issue with a shared vehicle.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a deputy was told about an incident that required further investigation at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 82 Spur where a man reported tires were stolen from his residence.
- private property accident on Hwy. 334 where a vehicle struck another while parking.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called for a dispute between students.
- information on B. Wilson Rd. where a school bus mirror was hit by a tractor-trailer. There was no damage.
JEFFERSON
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; obstruction of officers; insurance violation; registration/tag violation; reckless driving; and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The man fled from the stop and the vehicle pursuit ended after he struck a light pole. The man fled on foot, but was ultimately apprehended. Officers found a handgun and suspected marijuana in the man's bag.
- dispute on Will Clark Rd. where neighbors had a woman reported an issue with a property line.
- identity fraud and financial transaction card fraud on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman said someone made a purchase using her account.
- agency assist on Old Collins Rd. where deputies assisted with a single-vehicle wreck. The vehicle reportedly struck a power pole and fence.
- information on Maley Rd. where someone reported hearing people yelling. A man had yelled for children to come inside.
- noise complaint on Traditions Way where a man reported a loud party.
- agency assist on N. Trotters Way where deputies assisted the Arcade Police Department with a possible burglary.
- agency assist on N. Trotters Way where deputies assisted the Arcade PD. One person was taken to Advantage Behavioral Health in Athens.
- theft by taking on Adams Rd. where a woman reported two packages were opened and the contents were stolen.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a woman reported an ongoing issue between her child and two other juveniles.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 Bus. where a woman reported something came off a vehicle and damaged her vehicle.
- agency assist on Brockton Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after he was found asleep in a vehicle at a stop sign.
- harassing communications on Brockton Rd. where a woman said her ex-husband called her repeatedly.
- harassing communications on Gum Springs Church Rd. where two people reported a man sent harassing text messages.
- damage to property and hit and run on I-85 where a man reported a tractor-trailer came into his lane and struck his tractor-trailer.
- suicide threats on Valentine Industrial Blvd. where a man planned to have a family member taken him to the hospital for a mental health issue.
- suspicious activity on Hogans Mill Rd. where a man thought someone was in a residence.
- simple battery on Ebenezer Church Rd. where a delivery driver reported a man approached his vehicle while yelling and cursing, then pushed him.
- welfare check on Washington Pkwy. where officers checked on a woman who left a residence after an argument.
- agency assist on Hwy. 82 where deputies were called while a mobile crisis unit did an evaluation.
- mental person on Cabots Creek Dr. where a man thought there was a snake.
- theft by taking on Toy Wright Rd. where a company reported a former employee took merchandise.
- damage to property on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a woman said her vehicle was damaged after it was towed.
- civil matter on Shallowford Rd. where a woman said her ex-husband had been contacting her about their children and she wanted him to stop communicating with her.
- information on Slate Ave. where a vehicle was repossessed, but it was the wrong vehicle.
- theft by taking on Brockton Rd. where a woman reported materials were stolen from a residence that was under construction.
- damage to a vehicle on Winder Hwy. where a patrol car mirror was damaged after the patrol car struck an abandoned vehicle on the shoulder of the road. The officer had been closing their county-issued laptop and didn't see the vehicle.
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted with a commercial vehicle accident. One person was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
- agency assist on Lebanon Church Rd. where a man was transported to the hospital. He said his back was broken after he was jumped by another man.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a man said a vehicle cut him off and he lost control of a vehicle. The vehicle travelled off a bank and into a ditch.
- terroristic threats and acts on Duncans Mill Rd. where a man said a former employee threatened him.
MAYSVILLE
- juvenile issue on Hale Rd. where a juvenile didn't want to go to school.
- animal complaint on Old Miller Rd. where a man reported a dog bit him.
- dispute on Green Hill Ct. where a couple had a verbal argument.
- agency assist on Red Oak Rd. where a man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for a possible mental issue.
- theft by taking on Deadwyler Rd. where a man reported a camera was stolen from a newly-constructed home.
- information on Meeks Rd. where a Maysville Elementary School administrator reported concern for a student.
- agency assist on Hidden Meadows Dr. where deputies assisted with a pursuit.
- criminal trespass on Horseshoe Bend where a woman reported someone broke into a residence.
- suspicious activity on Alley St. where a man heard a noice coming from warehouses.
- identity fraud on Highland Way where a woman said someone used her bank account.
NICHOLSON
- agency assist on Cabin Creek Rd. where a box truck struck the side mirror of a school bus. No injuries were reported.
- burglary; entering auto; and theft by taking on Ivy Creek Dr. where a couple reported someone entered their residence and took firearms.
- agency assist on Taylor Brooke Ln. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after falling.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 where a man lost control of a vehicle and it ran off the roadway.
- suspicious activity on Thunderwood Ct. where a woman thought she heard someone at her residence.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 where a woman said a box fell out of a truck and struck her vehicle, causing damage to the windshield.
- welfare check on Jim David Rd. where EMS checked on a woman.
- runaway juvenile on Hawks Ct. where a juvenile was taken to the hospital after reportedly taking shrooms and leaving a residence.
NORTH JACKSON
- civil matter on Pond Fork Rd. where two people retrieved belongings.
- threats on Old State Rd. where a man reported threats from a family member.
- criminal damage to property on New Cut Rd. where a man found damage to a residence after an eviction.
- suspicious activity on Glenn Gee Rd. where a juvenile ran away from an apartment complex.
- missing person on Old Gainesville Hwy. where someone reported a man was missing. He had been arrested in Tennessee.
- agency assist on Pine Way Ln. where a man was arrested after striking a utility pole in a vehicle. Two juveniles who were in the vehicle were taken to NGMC Braselton. The man initially fled from the scene on foot, but later returned, saying he left the scene because he was a teenager. The male reportedly smelled of alcohol and said he had smoked marijuana earlier that day.
- contributing to the delinquency, unruliness or deprivation of a minor on Old State Rd. where someone reported a person gave a juvenile methamphetamine.
- suspicious activity on Nichols Rd. where two teenagers said a man was trying to get into their residence.
- information on Raco Pkwy. where someone reported a suspicious car.
- suspicious activity on Emily Forest Way where a woman thought she saw 4-5 people in her driveway.
- abuse/neglect/exploit a disabled or elderly person on Sierra Way where deputies received a referral from Adult Protective Services about possible neglect.
- dispute on Acorn Ave. where a couple had an argument about marital issues.
SOUTH JACKSON
- warrant service on Jefferson Rd. where deputies retrieved a woman who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- theft by taking on Timber Ridge Dr. where a woman reported items were missing from a family member's residence.
- financial transaction card fraud on Ashley Ln. where a woman said someone used her EBT account.
- abuse/neglect/exploit a disabled or elderly person on Winford Smith Rd. where deputies received a referral from Adult Protective Services about possible neglect.
- welfare check on Galaxie Ct. where deputies attempted to check on a juvenile who made comments about self-harm.
WEST JACKSON
•damage to property and damage to a vehicle where a driver reportedly struck a stop sign at the intersection of Davis St. and Henry Braselton Dr. The driver said he "didn't see the stop sign until he was on top of it." The man was issued a warning for failing to stop.
•information on New Cut Rd. where a man said a driver ran a stop sign and struck the left rear of his truck.
•suspicious activity on Links Blvd. where someone reportedly sent $50 worth of pizza to a woman's home.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Gold Crest Dr. where a man reportedly died from a bullet wound to the chest. According to the report, a suicide note was left at the scene.
•dispute on Magnolia Circle where an older couple and their adult children reportedly argued over the couple's living arrangement.
•dispute on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said she got into an argument with a woman who walked onto her property and searched for her dog.
•theft on Skelton Rd. where a man reported missing tools after his brother used them to work on a junk car. The man said his brother and nephew, who was also on the property, have drug issues.
•information on Wicklow Ct. where a woman said someone accessed her credit card information and bought four cell phones with her account, totaling $634.
•agency assist on Bill Watkins Rd. where an older female reportedly fell and possibly broke her back. The woman said she was OK "and just needed help to get up from the floor." She refused hospital treatment.
•information on Moons Bridge Rd. where a man said people pushed over his well house and entered his grandfather's old truck. According to the deputy's report, neither the well house nor the truck appeared disturbed. The report noted the man hadn't taken his insulin which may have caused him to "see things that are not there."
•suspicious activity on I-85 where a driver said another motorist might have impersonated a police officer. The driver said the motorist drove up behind him on the interstate and flashed blue lights for him to move over. He said he moved over, and the other vehicle, which had no markings, passed him.
