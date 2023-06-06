A man was recently arrested for reckless conduct after a shooting incident in Jefferson.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about the incident on Cypress Place. Someone reported the man had fired his gun while children were outside playing on their scooters. The children said they saw the man holding the firearm straight up in the air while staring at them and their family.
The man said he'd fired a shot from his AR-15 at the ground/base of a tree in his backyard after a dog tried to attack his dog. Officers didn't find any shell casings in the backyard and didn't see any evidence that he'd fired into the ground. But they did find a shell casing in a flower bed in the front yard.
Combative woman arrested in Commerce
A woman was recently arrested after becoming violent and combative during an incident in Commerce.
JCSO deputies were called to a Morris Road location after the woman said a man threatened her. The man and a witness both told officers that no one had had an argument.
During the encounter, the woman reportedly got in a truck and started the vehicle while screaming on the phone that the man was going to kill her. Officers assured the woman that the man was detained and wasn't going to hurt her. But the woman continued screaming and put the vehicle in gear.
Officers pulled the woman from the truck so she wouldn't hit an officer. The vehicle rolled into a large plastic container before coming to a stop.
The woman reportedly kicked and punched at officers and struck one of them in the groin.
She was detained and brought to the jail, where she was placed in a restraint after continuing to fight jail personnel.
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- civil matter on Poplar Rd. where two people argued over clothing.
- juvenile issue on Old Hoods Mill Rd. where a juvenile reportedly got upset and threw things outside.
- damage to property on I-85 where a vehicle was struck by another vehicle.
- agency assist on Pine Ave. where deputies assisted the Commerce Police Department after a domestic dispute.
- missing person on Old Ridge Dr. where two children were reported missing, but were later found.
- harassing communications on Cabin Creek Dr. where a woman received unwanted phone calls from someone asking for her Social Security Number.
- welfare check on Maysville Rd. where officers attempted to do a welfare check, but weren't able to make contact with anyone.
- dispute on Poplar Rd. where two people argued and one of them reportedly ran over a cat while leaving.
- simple battery-family violence on Sheep Pasture Rd. where a woman was arrested after a dispute with another woman. The incident turned physical, but the two had conflicting stories.
- information on Wilson Garage Rd. where a man reported a missing package.
JEFFERSON
- animal complaint on Jakob Ln. where a man reported an aggressive dog.
- threats on Valentine Industrial Way where a man reported someone made vulgar comments and threats at a business.
- theft by deception on Old Winder Hwy. where a man reported an issue after he purchased a vehicle online. The seller said the vehicle had been involved in an accident, but the man hadn't yet received a refund. The buyer was also told his account and email had been hacked.
- dispute on Hogans Mill Ct. where two people got into a dispute. One of them reportedly didn't want the other to leave since they'd been drinking.
- criminal trespass on Doster Rd. where a man said someone was living in an under construction home without permission.
- theft by taking on Ramblers Inn Rd. where a man said a family member took a tablet.
- simple battery-family violence on Finch Way where two men argued over a water bottle. One of them pushed the other and a juvenile intervened and slapped someone.
- dispute on Hawthorne Dr. where neighbors had a dispute over dogs.
- agency assist on Standridge Rd. where deputies assisted with a med call. A woman was taken to the hospital after reportedly falling. Officers said she wasn't responsive and that her condition was serious.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Geiger Rd. where a man was arrested after a rollover accident. He smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking. He was arrested after field sobriety and breath tests.
- suspicious activity on Doster Rd. where a man reported random vehicles had shown up at a property.
- theft by taking on B. Whitfield Rd. where a man said someone took a weedeater from his trailer.
- information on Jefferson Rd. where someone said a four-wheeler was stolen several years ago.
- noise complaint on Sandstone Trail where someone reported loud music.
- dispute on Galilee Church Rd. where family members argued.
- suspicious activity on Indian River Dr. where a man was taken to the hospital after saying he wanted to harm himself.
- information on Hwy. 129 where someone reported seeing smoke.
- lost/found item on MLK Ave. where a man found a rifle under a house.
- information on Links Blvd. where someone reported a suspicious man had confronted two women while they were walking.
- suspicious activity on Hoschton St. where an intoxicated woman was taken to the hospital after she was found lying on the sidewalk.
- dispute on Traditions Way where two people argued about text messages and there were conflicting stories about a physical dispute.
- criminal trespass on Hwy. 124 W where a man said juveniles were on his property.
- civil matter on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man said someone refused to pay for work done on a driveway after seeing a crack in it.
- suspicious activity on Finch Way where two people were parked in a vehicle. Officers smelled marijuana in the car and later found the substance.
MAYSVILLE
- welfare check on Maysville Rd. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
- suspicious activity and criminal trespass on Mangum Bridge Rd. where a man said four people jumped a gate and came to his residence.
- theft by taking on Plainview Rd. where a man said his brother stole his motorcycle.
- suspicious activity on Sears Dr. where a woman said she and her son had an argument and she wanted officers to make sure he wasn't inside the residence.
- agency assist on Deadwyler Rd. where deputies assisted with a med call.
NICHOLSON
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol after a wreck.
- theft by taking on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man reported a missing firearm.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 334 where two vehicles collided.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Thunderwood Ct. where a woman was found deceased during a welfare check.
- simple battery-family violence on Pace Dr. where a man was arrested after reportedly pushing a woman.
- information on Hawks Ct. where a man was concerned about a family member after they made a comment about hurting themselves.
- harassing communications on Waterworks Rd. where a woman said her mother-in-law harassed her via social media.
- public drunkenness on Hwy. 334 where a man was arrested after someone reported he was lying in a ditch. The man smelled of alcohol and couldn't tell officers where his residence was.
NORTH JACKSON
- information on Pond Fork Church Rd. where a woman reported someone she'd spoken to via social media and phone has asked for a significant amount of money (over $100,000) for legal issues. The man offered to pay her back with $500,000 and for her to send back the excess to him. Officers advised the woman it was a scam.
- suspicious activity on Main St. where two people were seen at an abandoned house. They said they were exploring.
- information on Valley Way where a woman said she was sexually assaulted 20 years ago.
- suspicious activity on Oak Crest Ln. where someone heard what sounded like gunshots, but may have been fireworks.
- abuse/neglect/exploit a disabled or elderly person on Allen Bridge Rd. where officers checked on a woman.
- suspicious activity on Murphy Rd. where a woman reported a suspicious vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Starbuck Pkwy. where a woman reported seeing someone on her property.
SOUTH JACKSON
- information on Hwy. 129 where an officer stopped a vehicle after seeing it almost strike another vehicle.
- agency assist on New Kings Bridge Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol after a single-vehicle wreck.
- criminal trespass and cruelty to children-third degree on Fuller Rd. where a man and woman argued and the man reportedly punched a ceiling.
- civil matter on Jefferson River Rd. where brothers had a dispute.
- animal complaint on Timber Ridge Dr. where a man said dogs attacked his animals and killed a rooster. He said one of the dogs attempted to attack his wife and he shot one dog and fired a round at another.
- theft by extortion on Commerce Rd. where a man said he was scammed out of $800 on social media. The person reportedly threatened to send nude photos to his followers if he didn't pay.
- vehicle taken without permission on Jefferson Rd. where a woman said her boyfriend took her vehicle after an argument.
- damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. where a woman said a rock or other item damaged her windshield.
- civil matter on Jefferson Rd. where a man reported his belongings were taken.
WEST JACKSON
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a father and son reportedly argued over money. The son said he could not access money being kept in his father’s account. He reportedly put several trazodone pills in his mouth because of the incident but spit them out.
•entering an automobile on Hunting Hills Dr. where a woman said someone went through her daughter’s vehicle and took a set of house keys, keys to her place of work, a key fob and an expired credit card.
•theft on Gold Crest Dr. where a woman said someone stole her mail and attempted to use her bank account to cash a $6,566 check.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man reported two people on his grandmother’s property who refused to identify themselves other than saying they worked for the Jackson County Tax Office. The man said he saw one of the individuals on his property the following day.
•false imprisonment at River’s Edge subdivision where a man said his neighbor blocked in his son’s vehicle during a confrontation while finishing at a neighborhood pond. He also said the neighbor grabbed his son’s phone when his son attempted to call him. The man said the neighbor regularly harasses his son, who is a teen, and other teens for riding offroad in the neighborhood. He said his neighbor often rides off-road while drunk.
•juvenile issue on Bentwater Way where a man said a teen ran to his house and said she was verbally abused. The teen said she had been at a party at another residence and became scared after she and another person “were talking about fighting.”
•dispute on Echo Ct. where a man said people at a residence were arguing and a male repeatedly blew a horn. A man at the home was reportedly upset about a recent breakup.
•harassing communications on Hwy. 60 where a woman said her ex-husband, an inmate in a state prison, continues to call her after being told to stop. She said he asked her to place pills inside an envelope and send them to another inmate. The woman said her ex-husband has been physically violent in the past and fears his release from prison.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man reportedly slept in his car at a park after hours.
•theft on Prestwick Dr. where two people reported that someone stole approximately 32 koi fish and goldfish valued at $1,000 from a koi pond in front of their residence. They said they did not know of anyone who would steal their fish. One of the residents said she noticed the fish missing when she went out to feed them. After throwing out food and seeing no movement in the water, she began to “dig through the pond” and discovered the pond was without fish. Security cameras reportedly showed no overnight activity.
