A man was recently arrested for reckless conduct after a shooting incident in Jefferson.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about the incident on Cypress Place. Someone reported the man had fired his gun while children were outside playing on their scooters. The children said they saw the man holding the firearm straight up in the air while staring at them and their family.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.