A man was recently arrested for reckless conduct and discharging a firearm while intoxicated after firing a shotgun multiple times in Jefferson. The pellets reportedly rained onto buildings at a neighboring wedding venue and on the vehicles of people who were attending a wedding.

Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the incident on Jett Roberts Rd. Someone reported they heard 10-12 shotgun blasts and that pellets were raining down on metal roofs of a wedding venue and surrounding buildings, along with the tops of vehicles.

