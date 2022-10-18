A man was recently arrested for reckless conduct and discharging a firearm while intoxicated after firing a shotgun multiple times in Jefferson. The pellets reportedly rained onto buildings at a neighboring wedding venue and on the vehicles of people who were attending a wedding.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the incident on Jett Roberts Rd. Someone reported they heard 10-12 shotgun blasts and that pellets were raining down on metal roofs of a wedding venue and surrounding buildings, along with the tops of vehicles.
When asked about the incident, the suspect first told officers he didn't know what they were talking about. He later said he was shooting at coyotes.
Officers asked the man who he was shooting a shotgun in the dark while under the influence. He replied, "Why are they shooting fireworks at 9:15 on a Saturday night." The wedding party had used fireworks at the conclusion of the festivities.
According to the report, the man dislikes the music and festivities at the wedding venue.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- possession of marijuana on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited during a traffic stop for speeding. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the driver turned over the substance. Officers also found scales in the vehicle.
- information on Washington St. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend may have tried to contact her despite a temporary protection order.
- information on Galilee Church Rd. where a man said someone accused him of murdering his ex-girlfriend.
- criminal trespass on Winder Hwy. where a man used an easement and was collecting soil samples.
- wanted person located on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported him as a suspicious person. The man told officers his family had been abducted and he was being tracked. He also admitted to taking drugs.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Hwy. 129 where a woman was cited after a three-vehicle wreck. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and retrieved the substance.
- driving while unlicensed; possession of an open container of alcohol; and speeding on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and found an open bottle of beer.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- domestic dispute on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman was taken to St. Mary's after a dispute with her husband. She said the man head-butted her, but there were no visible injuries.
- information on Greystone Dr. where a woman said a neighbor's dog had been rough with her children.
- driving while license is suspended and no insurance on Washington St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Hwy. 129 where people argued after a two-vehicle accident. There were conflicting stories about the incident turning physical.
- wanted person located on Memorial Dr. where a man was arrested for a warrant after officers approached him for driving a vehicle with suspended registration.
- terroristic threats and acts on Camille Ct. where a woman reported someone threatened her family on social media.
- theft by taking-felony on Sycamore St. where a woman said her boyfriend threatened her and took her vehicle without permission. It was later found in Athens.
- information on Hwy. 129 N where a woman reported a road rage incident. She said two men approached her vehicle, cursing at her and threatening her. They fled when she said she was calling 911.
- death investigation on Elrod Ave. where a man was found deceased. He had been complaining of severe pain on one side for a month.
- information on Washington St. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for an evaluation after making comments about suicide.
- citizen dispute on Longview Dr. where two parents had a confrontation.
- driving while license is suspended and speeding on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on I-85 N where a concrete mixer fell into the roadway.
- civil matter on Hickory Hill Dr. where someone reported a former employee had his vehicle and tools. He said the man also took a handgun off his waistband. The man said he took the gun off because he thought they were going to fight.
