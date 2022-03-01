A man was recently arrested after taking and returning a vehicle from a parking lot in Commerce.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called to Love’s Travel Center on Maysville Rd. on Feb. 23 for the report of a stolen vehicle.
An employee said his vehicle was missing from the parking lot after he’d left the keys in the car and the doors unlocked.
Officers were called back later in the day after the employee found the vehicle in the lot and a man exiting the car.
The suspect admitted to driving the vehicle and said “My family is in a TV show and I thought they were playing a prank on me.” He told officers he took the wrong vehicle and said he was actually supported to take another vehicle that was parked in the lot. That vehicle belonged to another employee, who said they did not know the man.
The owner of the stolen vehicle said it appeared the man had rummaged through the vehicle, but nothing was taken.
The suspect also placed some of his belongings in the vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
•domestic dispute on Ila Rd. where a man and woman argued and the woman threw hair clippers at a wall.
•damage to property on N. Elm St. where a man reported someone stabbed a tire on his vehicle.
•driving while license is suspended or revoked on Jefferson St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•lost/mislaid property on Maysville Rd. where a man found a wallet.
•theft by taking-felony on Heritage Hills Dr. where a woman reported two money orders were stolen and cashed.
•damage to property on Maysville Rd. where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
•theft by shoplifting on Maysville Rd. where a man was given a trespass warning and was cited after reportedly shoplifting beer.
•theft by taking-motor vehicle on Crossing Pl. where a woman had let a man use a vehicle in exchange for monthly payments, but the man stopped making payments.
