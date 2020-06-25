A dual-agency search for a man who reportedly fought and injured an officer ended with a struggle, tasers deployed and the suspect captured.
James Robert Boone, 31, 10 Rice Hill Rd., Weaverville N.C., was arrested on three counts of felony obstruction and possession of methamphetamine along with other charges. The man is also wanted by the U.S. Marshall’s Office for aggravated assault in North Carolina.
According to a recent Jackson County’s Sheriff’s Office report, a county deputy joined the Jefferson Police Department’s efforts to locate a man who reportedly fought and injured a Jefferson police officer and then fled into the woods on Old Pendergrass Rd.
While officers waited for a K9 unit to arrive for the search, the man appeared from woods and refused to comply with orders to get on the ground. The JCSO deputy and a Jefferson officer deployed their tasers, which had no effect on the man. The deputy’s second deployment of a taser brought the man to the ground, but he returned to his feet after the cycle ended.
As Jefferson officers and other JCSO deputies, who had arrived on-scene, struggled to gain control of the man, the deputy applied three drive stuns, which allowed the officers to gain control of the man and handcuff him.
According to the report, the man appeared to be under the influence of a drug since the taser devices had minimal effect on the him. Methamphetamine was later found on the man.
Two men arrested on molestation charges
Two Nicholson men were recently arrested on child molestation charges.
Michael Joshua Robinson, 27, 234 Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson was arrested for child molestation and cruelty to children.
Robert Benjamin Hill, 34, 312 Ivy Creek Drive, Nicholson, was arrested for aggravated child molestation.
Others recently arrested in the county were:
JCSO
•Daryl Vernon Blair, 48, 882 B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson — simple battery.
•Kristin Lee Carlan, 37, 254 Chatham Rd., Homer — possession of hydroporphone, drugs not in original container violation, giving false name and information, violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Action (possession of heroin).
•Tanner Reed Ewing, 21, 5163 Hwy. 51, Lulla — probation violation.
•James Edward Harrison Jr., 36, 1189 Ervin Chambers Rd., Maysville — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of a sawed off shotgun/rifle, obstruction of law enforcement officers, windshield and windshield wiper violation.
•Rebecca Lynn Proctor, 37, 598 Stoneview Dr., Hoschton — driving without a license, held for another agency.
•John Joseph Prybuto, 51, 221 Lamar Ln., Hoschton — held for another agency.
•James Michael Reidling Jr., 28, no address — driving without a license, seatbelt violation, theft by taking.
•Krishawna Lasha Scott, 23, 240 Julius, Athens — held for another agency.
•David Michaelangelo Whyte, 34, 291 Steeplechase Rd., Nicholson — incarceration order.
•Ciarra Khadijah Cuthbertson, 20, 101 Willoughby Homes, Commerce — driving with a suspended license; giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; no proof of insurance; operation of a vehicle without a current license plate; stop sign and yield sign violation.
•Deshawn Vonerik Grant, 34, 245 Blueberry Hills, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding.
•Quentin Anthony Hill, 38, 229 Springbrook Ct., Jefferson – battery, cruelty to children.
•Desmond Michael Hughlett, 24, 24 Parkside Rd., West Hempstead, N.Y. — driving with a suspended license.
•Marty Dale Jarrad, 45, 4727 Stephens Rd., Gainesville — driving with a suspended license.
•Milton Douglas MacArthur Strickland, 77, 248 Hawks Ct., Nicholson — simple battery.
•Benjamin Eugene Cagle, 41, 330 Old Ridge Rd., Commerce — held for another agency.
•Scott Allen Duck, 59, 732 Duck Rd., Braselton — aggravated cruelty to animals, reckless conduct.
•Antonio Javier Johnson, 23, 151 Winter Circ., Winterville — aggravated assault.
•Kendrick Shernard Sturdivant, 41, 248 Bob Way Rd., Bogart — driving under the influence of alcohol; loitering or prowling; open container violation; stopping, standing or parking in a prohibited space.
•Laterrca Moneak Moon, 33, 225 Ambler Rd., Athens — driving with a suspended license.
ARCADE PD
•Jonathan Robert Lee, 41, 269 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson — driving without a license.
•Tommyka Rayshaun Williams, 21, 274 Highland Park Dr. — driving with a suspended license, speeding, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
BRASELTON PD
•Michael Edward Nieznany, 71, 3294 Dixieland Farm Road, Gainesville — simple assault.
COMMERCE PD
•Natalie Leanna Adams, 18, 314 Vaughn Rd., Homer — possession of cocaine, battery, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine).
•Emmanuel Ayodeji Akinmoladun, 20, 14014 Charles Lane, Queens, N.Y. — theft by receiving stolen property.
•Mylinda Lei Ault, 58, 4081 Creek Holoway, Duluth — theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher David Guthrie, 21, 117 Williams Bridge Ext., Toccoa — possession of cocaine, aggravated assault, possession of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine).
•Jerquavis La’ Markus Colbert, 24, 135 Westwood Dr., Commerce — brake light or signal violation, feeling or attempting to elude.
•Tyrus Duran Cornish, 42, 127 Pine Ave., Commerce — two counts of forgery.
•Sergio Obryan Simpson, 28, 6797 Mahonia Place, Lithonia — driving with a suspended license.
•Carlos Arturo Vasquez, 67, 1910 South Cobb Dr., Marietta — driving without a license, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Tristan Dakota Dodd, 21, 154 Mulberry St., Homer — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), speeding.
•Heather Lashay Richardson, 32, 619 Rose Bud Ln., Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug-related objects.
•Jefferey Wade Williams, 34, 4144 New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson — driving with a suspended license.
•Jeffrey Frank Foster Sheppard, 36, 150 Country View Dr., Martin — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, theft by receiving stolen property, speeding, reckless driving, brake lights/signal requirements, driving with a suspended license, driving without a valid license, expired registration, following too closely, improper lane change.
GSP
•Cameron Eugene Gaddis, 25, 279 Norman Rd., Athens — possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, tail light violation, probation violation.
•William Ryan Carey, 39, 3818 Jot ‘Em Down Rd., Danielsville — driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to maintain lane, open container violation.
•Shayna Alexis Jones, 27, 177 Church St., Nicholson — driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain lane, failure to report an accident with an injury or damage.
JEFFERSON PD
•Zekura Monee McLean, 23, 241 Kissam St., Jefferson — simple battery.
•Crispin Diaz-Perez, 38, 2872 Gaines Mill Rd., Gainesville – driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
•Elder Maudiel Lopez Martinez, 17, 875 Lynn Ave., Jefferson — driving without a license.
PENDERGRASS PD
•Chancie Leighann Johnston, 27, 172 Elk View Dr., Athens — trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam), possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects, speeding, driver to exercise due care violation.
•Jonathan Josue Mendez-Polio, 26, 100 Rolling Ridge, Athens — possession of methamphetamine with intend to distribute; trafficking cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam); possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects.
