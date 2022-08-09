A Jefferson man was recently arrested after throwing hot water in the air at a fast-food restaurant, hitting en employee with some of the water in the process.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the incident on July 29 on Hwy. 129 after someone reported a suspicious person at the restaurant.
The complainant said a former employee came into the restaurant and asked about being rehired. He was asked to wait to speak to someone and in the meantime, the suspect asked for a cup of hot water. After standing for a few minutes, the man reportedly threw the water into the air and some of the hot water landed on an employee's back. The employee said the water had landed on the back of their shirt and caused a burning sensation.
Witnesses said the man fled across the street after the incident.
Officers later made contact with the suspect at another restaurant, but he gave them a fake name. He was ultimately arrested for disorderly conduct and for a warrant. He was also criminally trespassed from two restaurants.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- agency assist on I-85 N where JPD officers and Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a pursuit. The GSP used an intervention technique, which caused the suspects' vehicle to wreck. Four people fled on foot, but were ultimately found and arrested. Three people also had cuts on their faces and a med unit was called. They all declined to be transported for medical treatment.
- information on Coopers Hawk Ln. where someone reported comments made online regarding fireworks.
- domestic dispute on Red Bud Rd. where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- information on the railroad tracks at Mahaffey St. where a vehicle got stuck on the tracks.
- vandalism/damage to property on Bailey Farms Dr./Grandville Ct. where someone reported juveniles egged people's houses.
- information on Redtail Rd. where neighbors had a dispute and one of them claimed harassment.
- information on John B. Brooks Rd. where coworkers had a dispute and one of them said they felt threatened.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol on Winder Hwy. where a woman was arrested after a wreck. She reportedly smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated. She was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- theft by taking-felony (sudden snatching) on Canter Way where a man reported building materials were taken.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a man reported another man was trespassing. The complainant said the other man and two others threw rocks at him.
- miscellaneous report on Athens St. where a juvenile ran away and made comments of abuse, which officers said were unfounded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.