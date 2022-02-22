A man was recently arrested after threatening to kill a woman and stabbing a door.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office was called for the domestic disturbance on Cabin Creek Rd.
A woman said the man came toward her with plastic wrap on his hands and said he was going to kill her, chop her up and place her body in the freezer. He also allegedly grabbed the woman's arm and, when she broke away and went to her room, he reportedly chased her and stabbed the door several times. He also reportedly stood outside the door and wouldn't let her leave.
The man admitted to having the plastic wrap on his hands and stabbing the door. He also said he'd used methamphetamine.
MAN ARRESTED AFTER RESISTING ARREST
In another incident, a man was arrested after resisting officers officers.
Deputies were called to a B. Wilson Rd. address for a possible overdose. The driver had reportedly taken medication and consumed alcohol and wrecked his truck. The truck was leaking gas when officers arrived and was on top of a stop sign.
According to the report, deputies attempted to arrest the man after a field sobriety test, but he started walking toward a deputy with his arms out despite being told to stop. The man also appeared to reach for one of the deputies' firearms.
He resisted arrest throughout the interaction and bent one of the deputies' thumbs in the process and also pinched the deputy's leg.
COMMERCE
- welfare check on Fincher Dr. where officers checked on a woman who had asked someone for water.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called to East Jackson Comprehensive High School regarding a possible altercation between two students.
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted with a wreck involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 where deputies picked up a man who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- dispute on I-85 N where deputies were called for a possible road rage incident. One of the people involved said it appeared the other driver held a firearm out the window, but the driver denied that.
- agency assist on Richmond Way where a five-month-old was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after he was found not breathing.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a parent was concerned about inappropriate behavior on a bus.
- simple assault-family violence on Blacks Creek Church Rd. where a man said a woman threatened to stab him with a knife, which the woman denied.
- damage to a vehicle on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot.
- dispute on Woods Bridge Rd. where a man and woman argued and the woman said the man wouldn't let her inside the house.
- loitering or prowling on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man was taken to the hospital after he was found passed out in a vehicle. He told officers he'd taken heroin. He passed out and began seizing and did not regain consciousness after deputies used Narcan. He had a pulse and was breathing when EMS arrived to transport him.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where someone was upset about the conditions they live in.
- information on Hwy. 334 where a woman reported she paid a man to repair her vehicle, but the repairs weren't made.
- agency assist on Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested following a call about shoplifting. He fled from deputies and was taken to the ground shortly after.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where someone reported an incident that occurred on a school bus.
- damage to property on Hwy. 334 where a woman reported a fiber optic company damaged the roots of a tree.
- criminal trespass on Beck Rd. where a man came onto a woman's property and said he was running from the law. Officers later made contact with the man, who didn't have any warrants, and told him not to return to the property.
GILLSVILLE
- noise complaint on Pond Fork Way where someone reported loud music.
- information on Pond Fork Way where a man reported his neighbor was dumping trees and debris on his property.
JEFFERSON
- agency assist on Hwy. 82 N where deputies assisted with a two-vehicle wreck with injuries.
- suspicious activity on Lewis Sailors Rd. where a woman reported a man was at her residence uninvited.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle struck a pothole and was damaged.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a woman's vehicle was damaged after she struck an object.
- mental person on Stan Evans Dr. where a man was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation after rambling and making comments that didn't make sense.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where deputies contacted a woman about retrieving her child.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a woman said her vehicle scraped a guard rail.
- criminal trespass on Carruth Rd. where a man suspected a former employee had been trespassing.
- information on Storey Porter Rd. where an elderly man confronted a woman's son about him driving on the road.
- custody dispute on Tom Finch Rd. where a man reported his ex-girlfriend didn't bring their daughter to a location for visitation.
- juvenile issue on Roller Mill Dr. where a juvenile reportedly climbed on a rood and later left his residence after his parents found drug-related items in his room.
- failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 where a man was warned after he failed to maintain lane multiple times. The man said he was having trouble with the vehicle starting and stopping. A friend was called to retrieve the man and his vehicle.
- agency assist and recovered stolen property on Lavender Rd. where deputies assisted with a vehicle fire. The vehicle had been stolen out of Commerce.
- suspicious activity on M.L. King Jr. Dr. where a woman reported she wasn't able to claim her daughter on her taxes.
- criminal trespass on Tanglewood Rd. where someone reported seeing a vehicle on a property, revving its engine while trying to get back on the road. They also saw two men running from a neighboring property. A knife was also found.
- suspicious activity on Commerce Rd. where a man went to a business to use WiFi.
- dispute on Cabots Creek Dr. where two men got into a fight.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a school employee was concerned about a student who was absent.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 124 where a man said someone took his trailer.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. where a man thought someone had entered his shop.
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted with a four-vehicle wreck with injuries.
- deceptive/fraudulent telemarketing-felony on Whirlaway St. where a woman said a man scammed her out of $4,500 after she made a purchase online.
- suspicious activity on Ebenezer Church Rd. where people were at a residence retrieving tile.
- information on Woodland Dr. where a man reportedly attacked a family member.
- obstruction of officers-felony on Stan Evans Dr. where deputies reported use of force involving an inmate.
- warrant service and taillight violation on Athens St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- transmission of photography/video depicting nudity or sexually explicit material on Lewis Sailors Rd. where a woman said a man posted nude photos of her online.
- civil matter on Jefferson River Rd. where a gas company delivered a notice that they were going to retrieve a tank due to delinquent payments.
- civil matter on Psalms Dr. where a woman wanted a man to leave a residence.
- dispute on M. L. King Jr. Dr. where a woman wanted another woman to leave a driveway.
- custody dispute on MLK Ave. where a woman said people surrounded her car when she tried to get her son. A family member later brought the son to the woman.
- dispute on Rachel View Ct. where people argued over an incarcerated man's truck.
- driving with an expired license and turning movement violation on Swann Rd. where a woman was cited and given a warning during a traffic stop. Officers also found an open container of alcohol, but it didn't appear to have been opened recently.
- welfare check on Hwy. 82 S where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
- juvenile issue on Buckthorn Dr. where a juvenile reportedly got upset and banged his head on multiple things. EMS checked on the juvenile.
- impeding traffic flow on Hwy. 129 where officers stopped a woman for failing to maintain lane. She called a Lyft to pick her up and left her vehicle in a parking lot.
- suspicious activity on Sanctuary Dr. where a man parked his vehicle due to mechanical problems and looked around a construction site.
- agency assist on Rambler Inn Rd. where a man was arrested for driving under the influence after he struck a street sign and utility pole.
- suspicious activity on Traditions Way where a man was catching wild roosters. He said the homeowners association wanted them removed.
- civil matter on Cotton Gin Row where a woman purchased a vehicle for a family member, but wanted it returned after the family member let a male drive it.
- information on Colonial Ct. where a woman wanted to file a report involving children.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity on Deadwyler Rd. where a homeless man was given a criminal trespass warning and asked to remove his belongings.
- damage to a vehicle on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a man said a neighbor backed into his vehicle.
- information on Shady Lane Ct. where a woman reported her neighbor had been doing donuts in their yard and stirring up dust.
- violation of a temporary protection order on Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. where a woman reported her estranged husband violated a TPO.
- welfare check on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a 9-year-old was at home alone.
NICHOLSON
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Jim David Rd. where Adult Protective Services was doing an investigation into possible neglect of a disabled adult.
- information on Brooks Dr. where a man said tractor-trailers damaged the road.
- expired registration and driving without a license on Hwy. 441 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- damage to a vehicle on New Kings Bridge Rd. where two vehicles collided, causing damage.
- noise complaint on Jim David Rd. where a man hear yelling, banging and a gunshot.
- discharge of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol; terroristic threats and acts; simple battery; sexual battery; battery; and reckless conduct on Jim David Rd. where a man was arrested after he fired a gun after drinking and fighting a family member. He also reportedly hit a woman.
- loitering or prowling on Watkins Farm Rd. where a man reported two people trespassed on his property. He reportedly fired a turkey shot at them once and fired a .45 handgun at them when they returned a second time.
- driving without a license on Hwy. 441 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- juvenile issue on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a juvenile was reported missing but was later found and returned to her mother.
- simple assault on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where a woman said a man grabbed her by the shirt and pushed her down. The man left when the woman's husband stepped in to help.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 S where a man sat in his vehicle in a parking lot.
- suspicious activity and warrant service on Ivy Creek Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported a person was in someone's back yard.
NORTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity on Oak Crest Ln. where a man reported his neighbors come onto his property. Someone also loosened the lug nuts on the man's vehicle.
- agency assist on Holly Springs Rd. where deputies transported a man to his residence.
- dispute on Brooks Rd. where a man wanted a woman to leave his residence after an argument.
- dispute on Village Pkwy. where a man and woman had an argument.
- civil matter and animal complaint on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a woman reported a dog attacked and killed her dog. A male also fell when trying to separate the dogs.
- simple battery-family violence on Old State Rd. where a woman said her boyfriend punched her and slammed her leg in a door.
- dispute on Emily Forest Way where two people argued with a garbage pickup driver over a bag that wasn't inside a can. The driver reportedly told the man he would return after his shift to finish the argument.
- financial transaction card fraud on Brumbalow Rd. where a man reported someone made unauthorized purchases on his debit card.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a UHaul was found abandoned in the woods. The catalytic converter had been taken and the box portion of the truck had been unbolted. A vehicle approached the UHaul and honked its horn, but sped off when deputies identified themselves.
- damage to a vehicle on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a vehicle was struck in a parking lot.
- juvenile issue on Thistlewood Ln. where a juvenile said she felt unsafe at her home after her mother yelled at her.
SOUTH JACKSON
- dispute on Hwy. 330 where a mother and daughter argued and the mother feared the daughter was going to hit her. EMS also checked on the daughter, who said she was overdosing.
- damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. where a trash can fell off a vehicle and struck another vehicle.
- animal complaint on Timber Ridge Dr. where a man said his neighbor's dogs keep getting out of the fence.
- false report of a crime and driving without a license on Hwy. 129 where a 14-year-old boy reportedly took a vehicle and later told his father he'd been kidnapped, which was a lie. The Department of Juvenile Justice was called and transported him to a DJJ facility in Gainesville.
- theft by taking on Roquemore Rd. where a man said someone took items from a house that was under construction.
- welfare check on Masters Way where officers checked on a juvenile after a family argument.
- suspicious activity on Cane Creek Rd. where a woman reported her mailbox was damaged and said she was also missing some documents.
- suspicious activity on Commerce Rd. where a man reported consumed a drink without paying for it and allegedly asked people for money in a parking lot. He was given a ride to his house.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Wits End Rd. where an elderly woman was found dead.
- agency assist on Eric Way where deputies apprehended a man who was reportedly involved in a peeping Tom case out of Athens-Clarke County. He was turned over the Clarke County police.
- dispute on Kings Ridge Rd. where brothers argued.
- suspicious activity on Pittman Hill Rd. where a woman reported a vehicle in her driveway.
WEST JACKSON
•identity fraud on Ward Rd. where a woman reportedly received a notification from Cash App that her taxes were filed. The woman said she had not yet contacted the IRS and suspected that her boyfriend used her social security number without her permission.
•identity fraud on Manor Lake Circle where a man said multiple unauthorized charges appeared on his father’s bank account via his financial transaction card.
•theft on Hwy. 332 where a man said a 1960s model truck, hay baler and multiple oak boards were stolen from his property.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a student was reportedly harassed on Instagram.
•juvenile issue on Stoneview Rd. where a man said his son ran away from home. The juvenile was spotted by a deputy on Hwy. 332 and returned to his father, according to the incident report.
•fraud on Durham Dr. where a woman said she received notification from Amazon of an iPhone purchase that she did not make.
•dispute on Creekview Ct. where a juvenile said her parents got into a verbal altercation.
•agency assist and recovered stolen property on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a vehicle reported stolen out of Gwinnett County was located by Gwinnett County police, according to an incident report.
•dispute on Brighton Park Circle where a man said his wife hit him twice, scratched him and threw bottles of alcohol at him during a dispute. The man had marks on his forearm and bicep, according to the incident report. The man’s wife said the man had a history of mental and emotional abuse and that she threw bottles at him in self defense.
•juvenile issue on Registry Lane where a child reportedly broke a window.
•suicide threats on Stoneview Rd. where a man reportedly threatened to kill himself. The woman who notified the JCSO said the man suffers from PTSD, was intoxicated and had a handgun. The man, however, did not want to speak to deputies and told them he was fine, according to the incident report.
•theft on Hwy. 124 where a woman’s lost cellphone was reportedly given to the wrong person by a supermarket employee. The woman pinged the phone to a Meadow Creek Dr. address, but a deputy was unable to make contact with anyone at the residence.
•juvenile issue on Arbor Trace where a female reportedly did not want to leave a residence with her father.
•agency assist on New Cut Rd. to a house fire where the homeowner reportedly put the fire out.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a car was left in a turning lane facing traffic. A driver reported the vehicle after nearly striking it.
•fraud on Morris Creek Dr. where a woman said five AT&T business lines were opened in her name and that she was charged $3,493.
•entering automobile on Robert Dr. where a man said two chainsaws, a pole saw and two backpack blowers were stolen from his truck.
