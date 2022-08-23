A man was recently charged after a single-vehicle wreck left three injured, including a young child. The man also reportedly grabbed for a deputy's gun holster while he was being detained.
Kiyarie Laraye Lane, 26, faces a slew of charges including driving on divided highways; DUI-alcohol; endangering a child by DUI-alcohol or drugs; expiration and renewal licensed reexamination violation; open container; reckless driving; three counts of serious injury by vehicle; vehicles to drive on right side of roadway violation; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violation.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called to assist the Georgia State Patrol with the wreck on Jefferson Rd. at Lebanon Church Rd. on Aug. 12.
According to the GSP report, Lane was traveling north when he traveled into the median. The vehicle reportedly struck a culvert and began to overturn, ultimately coming to a rest on its wheels.
A 22-year-old woman and 51-year-old male passenger were both taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. A 3-year-old female was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston. Their injuries were listed as suspected serious injuries.
At the wreck scene, the driver was reportedly upset and worried about the woman in the car, who was unconscious.
Deputies said they advised the driver to stay away while EMS checked on the passengers. But the man reportedly pulled away and told officers to get away from him.
When a deputy attempted to detain the man, he reportedly grabbed the deputy's gun holster and was ultimately taken to the ground and handcuffed.
The driver admitted to having "way too much to drink" before driving. He was taken to the hospital before being taken to the Jackson County Jail.
