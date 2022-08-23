A man was recently charged after a single-vehicle wreck left three injured, including a young child. The man also reportedly grabbed for a deputy's gun holster while he was being detained.

Kiyarie Laraye Lane, 26, faces a slew of charges including driving on divided highways; DUI-alcohol; endangering a child by DUI-alcohol or drugs; expiration and renewal licensed reexamination violation; open container; reckless driving; three counts of serious injury by vehicle; vehicles to drive on right side of roadway violation; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violation.

