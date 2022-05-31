A Commerce man was recently arrested after he reportedly wrecked two vehicles and later fired a shotgun during an argument with a woman.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for the domestic dispute incident on Carson St.
According to the report, the man had wrecked his truck, but didn't report it to the police. He reportedly drove to a woman's workplace, parked the truck and took her vehicle, which he also wrecked.
The man is also suspected in a hit and run at a convenience store, where he was reportedly seen backing into a vehicle and leaving the scene.
The man later got into an argument with a woman and told her to leave. He then reportedly said "I'm going to get my gun" before retrieving a shotgun and firing a shot into a plastic gallon drum in the backyard.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
- entering auto on Spring St. where a man reported a roll of copper wire was taken from his work vehicle.
- damage to property on Grandview Ln. where a man said someone took a pallet and damaged a shed in the process.
- no insurance on South Elm St. where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- theft by taking on South Broad St. where a woman reported several items were taken, including a laptop and gaming equipment.
- failure to appear on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- lost/mislaid property on S. Elm St. where a man reported his license was missing.
- harassing communications on Commerce Exchange Dr. where coworkers had a dispute and one of them reportedly got in the other's face.
- warrant served on N. Broad St. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and headlight violation on I-85 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone found suspended methamphetamine on the side of the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.