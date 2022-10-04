A man was recently arrested in Arcade for loitering/prowling and for possessing a stolen vehicle.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department were initially called about the man driving recklessly after he reportedly almost hit another vehicle head-on. Officers were later called after someone saw the man's vehicle parked in front of a vacant residence. The suspect had also knocked on the complainant's door and left.
Officers found the suspect walking behind a business. He reportedly had a bag containing possible burglary tools.
In the meantime, the vehicle the man was driving had been reported stolen out of Barrow County. The man told officers the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend and that it had been purchased by a man and he was waiting for the title.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Arcade PD included:
- affray and too fast for conditions on Swann Rd. where officers were called for a wreck with injuries. The driver said she and a man had gotten into an argument, so she let him out of the vehicle. The woman reportedly lost control of the vehicle and ran into a ditch. She and another woman reportedly fought at a nearby residence, which injured the woman's hand. A med unit was set to transport the woman to the hospital, but she asked to be let out at a convenience store.
- warrant served on Athens Hwy. where officers arrested a man who had a warrant out of Barrow County.
- damage to property on Hwy. 82 S where a woman reported someone struck her vehicle in a parking lot.
- damage to property and verbal dispute on Old Hwy. 82 where a driver argued with a woman who was walking. The woman said she tried to get a picture of the driver's license plate because he was speeding and ran a stop sign. The driver denied that and said the woman had thrown a rock at his vehicle.
- suspended registration and no insurance on Hwy. 129 N where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- verbal dispute on Hickory Trail where family members argued over custody issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.