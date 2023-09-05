A man was recently arrested for reckless conduct after a report of a fight in Commerce.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called to a Cedar Drive location on Aug. 26 for a report of discharging of firearms on or near a public highway or street. Few details are available in the report, other than that police were called for a shooting and an active fight.
The man was arrested the following day for the reckless conduct warrant after officers received a tip about his location.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the CPD included:
- criminal trespass on Dogwood Trail where a man reported finding spray paint markings in a basement of a home that had been vacant.
- information report on Ila Rd. where a vehicle struck a deer.
- burglary-first degree (felony) on Thomas Dr. Few details are provided. Two people were arrested.
- possession of methamphetamine on Homer Rd. where officers were called about suspected drugs in a store restroom.
- sale, manufacture, deliver or possession dangerous drugs on Homer Rd. where one man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers found whippets (an inhalant drug) in the vehicle.
- damage to property on Homer St. where a vehicle damaged a keypad box.
- information report on Grandview Ln. where a woman reported lost luggage, but it was tracked with an airtag. The person who had the luggage said they grabbed the wrong bag by accident at the airport.
- domestic dispute on Hill St. where a man and woman had an argument.
- information report on Nolana Dr. where a man reported lost medication.
